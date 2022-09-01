Jane van Dis, MD, is a board-certified OBGYN and Assistant Professor at the University of Rochester. She most recently served as Medical Director at MavenClinic where she works to improve digital and telehealth services. Dr. van Dis believes that healthcare should be a safe place for patients to seek care and for workers to provide care. To further this mission and gender equity in the healthcare field, she created Equity Quotient, a company dedicated to measuring equity and safety in healthcare. She is also a Board Member of the Society of OB Hospitalists and Editor at the Journal of OB Hospitalist Medicine.



Dr. van Dis received her undergraduate degree from Reed College and her medical school degree from the University of South Dakota. She completed an internship at the University of Hawaii in obstetrics and gynecology and her residency at the University of California, Los Angeles.