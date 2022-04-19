Wellness

The 9 Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis, According to Podiatrists
If you have plantar fasciitis, sneakers with good arch support, plush cushioning, shock absorption, and a chunky heel are what you want.
The 25 Best Gifts for Guys Who Love to Work Out
Everything from slick shoes to on-the-go gear.
The 15 Best Running Shoes With Arch Support, According to Podiatrists
Prepare to find your *sole* mate.
10 Realistic Fitness Goals, Recommended by Personal Trainers 
Whether you're looking to maintain a consistent workout routine, improve your endurance, or build muscle, there's a goal for everyone on this list—no matter their fitness level.
Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Her Mental Health, Fitness Routine, and That New Super Bowl Commercial
She says working out is about much more than physical fitness—"it's self-care."
Blood Donation: Who Can Do It, How Often You Can Give, and Everything Else You Need to Know
The Red Cross has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the start of the pandemic.
The 6 Best Carpal Tunnel Braces to Prevent Wrist Strain, According to Physical Therapists
Made with bendable metal and adjustable straps, these highly rated braces for carpal tunnel support and stabilize.
The 15 Best Fitness Journals to Track Your Health and Wellness Goals
Whether you want to lose weight, meditate more, or follow a healthier diet, these thoughtful journals and planners will help you.
The 6 Best Ankle Braces That'll Help Alleviate Pain and Swelling, According to Podiatrists
Betty White Died of Natural Causes, But What Exactly Does That Mean? Here's What Experts Say
Why This Beauty Influencer With Cerebral Palsy Says 'Makeup Doesn't Have to Hide Your Flaws'
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals New 'Sudden' Hair Loss From Alopecia on Instagram
Stand-Up Comedian Dina Hashem Explains How Performing Live Allows Her to Embrace Her True Self

A random experience on stage led to a new career—and confidence in her own skin.

What It's Like to Grieve Your Own Body After Being Diagnosed With a Chronic Illness—And How to Cope
The Shape + Health Women's Half Marathon Is Back! Here's How to Sign Up
This Personal Trainer-Approved Weekly Workout Schedule Balances Strength, Cardio, and Rest Days
This Woman's Disordered Eating Was Caused by Her Battle With POTS, a Chronic Illness
Benzene, a Carcinogen, Found in Batches of Deodorants: Here's What You Need to Know
Shop the 17 Best Black Friday Deals on Treadmills from NordicTrack, BowFlex, ProForm, and More
How Much Money Do You Really Need to Be Happy?
Why Am I Always Cold? 10 Reasons Why You Can't Stop Shivering
Chrissy Teigen Got an Eyebrow Transplant—Here's What That Is
Grief Is Never Easy, but During the Holidays, It's Especially Tough—Here's How Others Got Through It
8 Things That Can Cause a Blood Taste in Your Mouth, According to Doctors
Paulina Porizkova Shows Off Her Self-Defense Moves on Instagram: 'I Walk With Confidence'
