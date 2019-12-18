Headaches and Migraines, Explained

Your headache could be a tension, cluster, sinus, or rebound headache–or even a migraine. The more you know, the easier it is to stop or prevent headache pain.

Featured Stories

5 Women on What It Really Feels Like to Have a Migraine

5 Women on What It Really Feels Like to Have a Migraine

In a recent survey, women ranked migraine pain worse than childbirth. We asked migraine sufferers if they agree.
This Explains Why You Want to Crawl Into a Dark Closet When You Have a Migraine

This Explains Why You Want to Crawl Into a Dark Closet When You Have a Migraine

The debilitating headaches can come with nausea, shortness of breath, anxiety, and more—and new research shows nerve cells in the eye may be to blame.
I Was Finally Diagnosed With Chronic Migraine—After Years of Being Told My Headaches Came From Stress

I Was Finally Diagnosed With Chronic Migraine—After Years of Being Told My Headaches Came From Stress

After years of debilitating headaches, a chronic intractable migraine diagnosis helped one woman finally learn how to manage her condition.
Healthy 34-Year-Old's 'World Changed in Just 20 Minutes' After Suffering What Seemed Like a Headache

Healthy 34-Year-Old's 'World Changed in Just 20 Minutes' After Suffering What Seemed Like a Headache

“Sidne was one of the rarest cases imaginable."
Woman Thought She Had a Hangover—But It Was Actually a Brain Tumor

Woman Thought She Had a Hangover—But It Was Actually a Brain Tumor

It turned out to be a tumor “wrapped around a very large blood vessel in the brain.”
11 Health Risks Linked to Migraines

11 Health Risks Linked to Migraines

If you get migraines, you may be more likely to suffer from one of these related conditions.
Scientists Have Developed a Promising New Migraine Medication—Here's What You Should Know

Scientists Have Developed a Promising New Migraine Medication—Here's What You Should Know

It could help the millions of Americans who suffer from migraine.
The First FDA-Approved Migraine Prevention Treatment Changed My Life

The First FDA-Approved Migraine Prevention Treatment Changed My Life

Andrea, 36, works in a community health center in Missouri. She was part of a clinical trial studying Aimovig, the first drug designed to prevent migraine, which was approved by the FDA last week. The monthly injection is expected to be available soon and will cost $575 per month, though depending on insurance coverage, out-of-pocket expenses will vary.
What the Location of Your Headache Can Actually Tell You

What the Location of Your Headache Can Actually Tell You

Pinpointing where your head hurts may help you determine the cause of your pain.
This Woman's Brain Tumor Symptoms Were Dismissed as Headaches

This Woman's Brain Tumor Symptoms Were Dismissed as Headaches

"The diagnosis was horrid to come to terms with, but I had finally been listened to—and that is what counted."
A Neurologist Explains Everything You Need to Know About Migraines—and How to Avoid Them

A Neurologist Explains Everything You Need to Know About Migraines—and How to Avoid Them

Experts are unraveling the science behind this debilitating neurological condition—and how to treat it.
The Keto Diet Might Prevent Migraines—Here’s What You Need to Know

The Keto Diet Might Prevent Migraines—Here’s What You Need to Know

Could a simple lifestyle switch get rid of these killer headaches? We asked an MD.
More on Headaches and Migraines

What Is a Sinus Headache, Anyway? Doctors Explain How They're Treated and Prevented

What Is a Sinus Headache, Anyway? Doctors Explain How They're Treated and Prevented

Migraines are misdiagnosed as sinus headaches often, according to an expert.
10 Common Hangover Cures and What Doctors Think of Them

10 Common Hangover Cures and What Doctors Think of Them

Traditional hangover cures often aren’t effective, and some of them may actually make you feel worse. Find out how to really get rid of a hangover—and what's too good to be true.
11 Surprising Headache Triggers

11 Surprising Headache Triggers

Yes, Period Headaches Are a Real Thing—and Here's How You Can Prevent Them

Yes, Period Headaches Are a Real Thing—and Here's How You Can Prevent Them

The Unexpected Symptom That Finally Led to Maria Menounos' Brain Tumor Diagnosis

The Unexpected Symptom That Finally Led to Maria Menounos' Brain Tumor Diagnosis

21 Natural Ways to Prevent and Treat Headaches

21 Natural Ways to Prevent and Treat Headaches

This Woman's Runny Nose Turned Out to Be Fluid Leaking From Her Brain

Eventually, she was diagnosed with a cerebrospinal fluid leak. An expert weighs in on how to recognize the condition.

All Headaches and Migraines

What Exactly Is Brain Freeze and How Do I Make It Stop?

What Exactly Is Brain Freeze and How Do I Make It Stop?

I Gave Up Everything When My Partner Suffered a Brain Hemorrhage

I Gave Up Everything When My Partner Suffered a Brain Hemorrhage

Kylie Jenner's Eyeshadow Palette Is Allegedly Giving People Headaches

Kylie Jenner's Eyeshadow Palette Is Allegedly Giving People Headaches

Why a Vitamin D Deficiency May Explain Your Chronic Headaches

Why a Vitamin D Deficiency May Explain Your Chronic Headaches

How to Prevent Those Nasty Wine Headaches

How to Prevent Those Nasty Wine Headaches

Why Heart-Healthy Choices Are Extra Important for Women With Migraines

Why Heart-Healthy Choices Are Extra Important for Women With Migraines

What You Eat Can Really Hurt (or Help!) Your Migraines

What You Eat Can Really Hurt (or Help!) Your Migraines

10 Holiday Headache Triggers

10 Holiday Headache Triggers

How One Season of Football Affects a Child’s Brain

How One Season of Football Affects a Child’s Brain

14 Things People With Migraines Wish You Knew

14 Things People With Migraines Wish You Knew

6 Weird Migraine Warning Signs

6 Weird Migraine Warning Signs

7 Best Natural Ways to Cure Headaches

7 Best Natural Ways to Cure Headaches

Neurologist Lisa Mannix Explains What You Need to Know About the Pain in Your Head

Neurologist Lisa Mannix Explains What You Need to Know About the Pain in Your Head

Here's Why You Keep Waking Up With a Headache

Here's Why You Keep Waking Up With a Headache

13 Surprising Ways to Fight Headache Pain

13 Surprising Ways to Fight Headache Pain

10 Foods That May Trigger a Migraine

10 Foods That May Trigger a Migraine

How to Tell When a Headache Requires a Trip to the ER

How to Tell When a Headache Requires a Trip to the ER

Kanye West's "Intense" Migraine: When to Go to the Hospital for a Headache

Kanye West's "Intense" Migraine: When to Go to the Hospital for a Headache

6 Easy Habits to Keep Migraines Away

6 Easy Habits to Keep Migraines Away

5 Weird Migraine Treatments That Could Give You Relief

5 Weird Migraine Treatments That Could Give You Relief

7 Surprising Things You Don't Know About Migraines

7 Surprising Things You Don't Know About Migraines

6 Surprising Headache Causes

6 Surprising Headache Causes

5 Surprising Ways to Prevent Migraines

5 Surprising Ways to Prevent Migraines

Headache-Proof Your Home

Headache-Proof Your Home

Headache-Proof Your Diet

Headache-Proof Your Diet

