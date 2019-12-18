Headaches and Migraines, Explained

5 Women on What It Really Feels Like to Have a Migraine
In a recent survey, women ranked migraine pain worse than childbirth. We asked migraine sufferers if they agree.Read More
This Explains Why You Want to Crawl Into a Dark Closet When You Have a Migraine
The debilitating headaches can come with nausea, shortness of breath, anxiety, and more—and new research shows nerve cells in the eye may be to blame.Read More
I Was Finally Diagnosed With Chronic Migraine—After Years of Being Told My Headaches Came From Stress
I Was Finally Diagnosed With Chronic Migraine—After Years of Being Told My Headaches Came From Stress
After years of debilitating headaches, a chronic intractable migraine diagnosis helped one woman finally learn how to manage her condition.Read More
Healthy 34-Year-Old's 'World Changed in Just 20 Minutes' After Suffering What Seemed Like a Headache
Healthy 34-Year-Old's 'World Changed in Just 20 Minutes' After Suffering What Seemed Like a Headache
“Sidne was one of the rarest cases imaginable."Read More
Woman Thought She Had a Hangover—But It Was Actually a Brain Tumor
It turned out to be a tumor “wrapped around a very large blood vessel in the brain.”Read More
11 Health Risks Linked to Migraines
If you get migraines, you may be more likely to suffer from one of these related conditions.Read More
Scientists Have Developed a Promising New Migraine Medication—Here's What You Should Know
It could help the millions of Americans who suffer from migraine.Read More
The First FDA-Approved Migraine Prevention Treatment Changed My Life
Andrea, 36, works in a community health center in Missouri. She was part of a clinical trial studying Aimovig, the first drug designed to prevent migraine, which was approved by the FDA last week. The monthly injection is expected to be available soon and will cost $575 per month, though depending on insurance coverage, out-of-pocket expenses will vary.Read More
What the Location of Your Headache Can Actually Tell You
Pinpointing where your head hurts may help you determine the cause of your pain.Read More
This Woman's Brain Tumor Symptoms Were Dismissed as Headaches
"The diagnosis was horrid to come to terms with, but I had finally been listened to—and that is what counted."Read More
A Neurologist Explains Everything You Need to Know About Migraines—and How to Avoid Them
Experts are unraveling the science behind this debilitating neurological condition—and how to treat it.Read More
The Keto Diet Might Prevent Migraines—Here’s What You Need to Know
Could a simple lifestyle switch get rid of these killer headaches? We asked an MD.Read More