What to Buy News & Deals 43 Comfortable Walking Shoes on Sale at Zappos—Starting at Just $35 From wide width to slip-ons, there's something for every foot (and budget). By Amy Stanford Published on April 24, 2023 Spring is here and it's the perfect time to get outside and enjoy nature. From the fresh air to the exercise, there are seemingly endless benefits of walking. Regular low-impact, moderately paced walks can improve your physical health, helping with weight management as well as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Additionally, studies have shown that walking can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and depression, lessen anxiety, and even improve sleep. But if you’re going to benefit from the positives of walking, a good pair of comfortable walking shoes are essential. “The ideal walking shoe should be stable from side to side, well-cushioned, and it should enable you to walk smoothly,” according to the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine. You want to avoid shoes that are too narrow, rub when you move, or don’t offer adequate support. Ill-fitting shoes can lead to issues like bunions, corns, plantar fasciitis, ingrown toenails, knee and ankle pain, and other painful symptoms. Whether you’re an avid walker whose favorite shoes have seen better days or you want a fresh pair of sneakers to wear on your nightly “hot girl walk”, Zappos has dozens of styles of walking shoes on sale now. Walking Shoes Under $50 Comfortable sneakers are a wardrobe and lifestyle essential but they don’t have to cost a fortune. Zappos has many styles of highly rated walking shoes customers love for $50 or less. The Skechers Flex Appeal 4.0 is a particular favorite — one customer described them as “the most comfortable shoes I have ever had.” Another said they “walk five miles everyday and these shoes are the best.” Zappos Skechers Flex Appeal 4.0 - Brilliant View $46 (was $65); zappos.com Skechers Performance Go Walk 6 Knight Glow $35 (was $75); zappos.com Skechers Consistent $45 (was $60); zappos.com Skechers Go Run Elevate starting at $43 up to $45 (was $75); zappos.com New Balance Nergize Sport $50 (was $65); zappos.com New Balance NB Nergize Sport $59 (was $65); zappos.com Saucony Odysseus $40 (was $70); zappos.com Asics GEL-Contend 7 $50 (was $65); zappos.com Ryka Flourish $49 (was $90); zappos.com Slip-On Walking Shoes Zappos Sometimes you just want to be able to slip on your shoes and get out the door as quickly as possible, without having to worry about tying or tripping over your laces. The Summits by Skechers are breathable with great stretch and a cushioned memory foam insole made for long walks. Plus, they’re on sale for $71 and have an average 5-star rating on Zappos! One customer raved, “Love that I can put my orthotics in them, very lightweight, yet sturdy. Great that they can be machine washed.” Slip-on sneakers are also really helpful for those with disabilities, as this happy customer explained, “I'm disabled with hip and leg issues. Putting shoes on can be a hardship. With these slip ins, I can pop my foot in and out with ease. I love these shoes.” PUMA Prowl Slip-On starting at $41 up to $55 (was $65); zappos.com PUMA Softride Sophia starting at $48 up to $53 (was $65); zappos.com Skechers Performance Go Walk Arch Fit $43 (was $85); zappos.com Skechers Summits - Slip Ins $71 (was $75); zappos.com New Balance DynaSoft Beaya starting at $63 up to $70 (was $70); zappos.com New Balance Fresh Foam Roav RMX $64 (was $75); zappos.com New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced starting at $80 up to $125 (was $160); zappos.com Walking Shoes Available in Wide Width Zappos If you have wide feet, finding a comfortable pair of sneakers that come in wide widths (and are still stylish) can be a challenge. But if you've seen the popular On Running Cloud sneakers all over TikTok, you may be surprised to know they not only come in wide width but certain styles like the On Cloudswift are on sale on Zappos right now. “First On Running purchase! I am obsessed!,” wrote one reviewer. “I do a lot of walking and these were exactly what I was looking for. I have a wide foot and feared the other styles would be too narrow for me. These were absolutely perfect!” Brooks Ghost 14 $100 (was $140); zappos.com Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 $120 (was $140); zappos.com Brooks Launch GTS 9 $90 (was $110); zappos.com New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7 starting at $55 up to $69 (was $80); zappos.com New Balance Nergize v3 $52 (was $65); zappos.com New Balance Fresh Foam Roav starting at $55 up to 80 (was $85); zappos.com New BalanceWX608v5 $65 (was $75); zappos.com New Balance DynaSoft Nergize v3 starting at $54 up to $70 (was $70); zappos.com On Cloudswift $125 (was $150); zappos.com Saucony Cohesion 16 $65 (was $75); zappos.com Ryka Influence starting at $65 up to $81 (was $90); zappos.com Best Walking Shoes for Arch Support Zappos If you need extra arch support in your shoes, you want to look for options that are specifically designed with this in mind. The Propet Stability Fly sneakers feature a cushioned insole with a gel heel pad as well as an EVA foam midsole which offers additional arch support and shock absorption. The Sketchers Arch Fit Refine - Don’t Go are also a solid option. One happy customer wrote they have, “Great support and comfort for work when you're on your feet most of the day. Great arch support.” Skechers Arch Fit Refine - Don’t Go $75 (was $80); zappos.com Propet Stability Fly $85 (was $90); zappos.com On Cloudsurfer $120 (was $150); zappos.com Dansko Sky $92 (was $120); zappos.com Skechers Arch Fit Infinity $78 (was $87); zappos.com Lightweight Walking Shoes Zappos If you hate a bulky sneaker that feels like it’s weighing you down as you walk, we found tons of lightweight alternatives currently on sale. The Skechers Performance Go Walk 6 - Sky Wind are said to be “amazing” by Zappos customers who loved how they’re not only lightweight, but comfortable, supportive, and washable. Skechers Performance Go Walk 6 - Sky Wind $56 (was $75); zappos.com PUMA Softride Enzo Evo Slip-On starting at $52 up to $56 (was $70); zappos.com Birdies Roadrunner Sneaker $98 (was $140); zappos.com Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 - Smooth Step $75 (was $87); zappos.com Skechers Max Cushion starting at $72 up to $100 (was $100); zappos.com Classic Styles Zappos The ‘90s are back in a big way and a lot of classic sneaker styles have become super popular again. From Reebok to New Balance to Vans, Zappos has tons of options when it comes to new takes on classic styles. The Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather sneakers start at only $49 and have an average 5-star rating from customers who adored how “retro” and “comfortable” they are. Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather starting at $49 up to $85; zappos.com Reebok Lifestyle LX2200 starting at $44 up to $100; zappos.com Reebok Nano X2 starting at $62 (was $135); zappos.com New Balance Classics WL515V3 $70 (was $75); zappos.com Philippe Model La Rue Sneaker $260 (was $490); zappos.com Vans UltraRange starting at $65 up to $100 (was $100); zappos.com