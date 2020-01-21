What the Health?

The rarest medical issues as reported by trusted journals. Don't worry, this probably won't happen to you.

Most Recent

This Woman's Double Big Toe—Yes, a Toe Within a Toe—Was So Painful She Needed Corrective Surgery

This rare deformity resulted in an oversized and painful toe.
Graphic Photo Shows Girl With Lead Lodged in Her Eye After a Classmate Threw a Pencil at Her

She was "just millimeters" away from going blind.
The Strange 'Velvety' Appearance of This Woman's Palms Was Actually a Sign of Lung Cancer

She had a condition called "tripe palms"—and it's extremely rare.
This Man's Toe Started Bleeding After Someone Stepped On It—But It Turned Out to Be a Symptom of Melanoma

Reminder: Go to your dermatologist anytime you see any new spots appear on your body.
This Woman's Urine Turned Purple—and That's Actually More Common Than You'd Think

But it's just as alarming as it sounds.
This Man Had a 3-Inch Pair of Tweezers Stuck in His Urethra—But Showed No Symptoms for 4 Years

No one knows how or why the tweezers got stuck.
More What the Health?

This Woman’s Back Rash and Cold Agglutinin Disease Might Have Been Triggered By New York Weather

Here's more motivation to hibernate for the winter.
What is Methemoglobinemia? What to Know About the Rare Disorder That Turned One Woman’s Blood Blue

It's a condition called methemoglobinemia, and it can be fatal.
This Girl’s Toe Turned Purple from Millipede Staining—Here's What That Means

This Man's Dentures Were Stuck in His Voice Box for 8 Days After a Routine Procedure

What Is Penile Ossification, the Condition Causing One Man's Penis to Turn to Bone?

This Woman Suffered A Severe Neck Burn After Sleeping On Top Of Her Generic Phone Charger

The Large, Painful Sores on This Man's Hands Were Caused By An Extremely Rare Inflammatory Disease

It only affects about 10 out of every one million people.

All What the Health?

Acupuncture Gone Wrong: This Woman's Lung Collapsed During a Routine Treatment

This Is What Happens When an E-Cigarette Explodes in Your Mouth

What Are Splinter Hemorrhages? Here’s What You Need to Know

Can You Inhale Your Tooth While Sleeping? Here's How It Sent One Girl to the Hospital

This Woman Had a Giant Cutaneous Horn Growing Out of Her Thumb—and Doctors Aren't Sure Why

Valley Fever Fungus Caused the Huge Lesion on This Man’s Tongue

This Woman Thought She Had a Brain Tumor, but It Was Actually a Tapeworm

Two Maggots Burrowed in This Woman’s Scalp While She Was on Vacation—Here’s How That Happens

This Woman Had a Hernia in Her Groin that Enveloped Her Ovary

The Bulge In This Man’s Torso Turned Out to Be a Huge Aortic Aneurysm

Doctors Removed a Tick From This Boy’s Eardrum After He Complained of a Buzzing Noise in His Right Ear

A Flesh-Eating Bacteria Destroyed This Man's Hand After He Was Pricked By a Fishing Hook

Viral Photo Shows Rare Disease That Made a Woman's Gums Look Exactly Like Strawberries

A Poisonous Spider Bite Left This 9-Year-Old Boy With a Gaping Hole in His Leg

This Man Died After Developing Huge Lesions on His Skin From Rectal Cancer

The Huge Bump on This Man's Eye Turned Out to Be a Rare Complication of Cataract Surgery

18-Year-Old Suffering Seizures Dies After Tapeworm Eggs Infect His Brain

A Teenager Was Diagnosed With Schizophrenia—but It Turned Out to Be an Infection From His Cat

This Photo of a Bloody Hole in a Man’s Head From Skin Cancer Is a Serious Wake-Up Call

This Man Came Down With a Life-Threatening Infection From Cleaning His Ear With a Cotton Swab

This 84-Year-Old Man's Fingers and Toes Turned Black Because of Inflammation In His Arteries

