What Is 'Traptox'? What to Know About the Newest Botox Trend Sweeping TikTok

A growing number of people are participating in “traptox”—getting Botox injected into their trapezius muscles.

While the procedure can be used to alleviate pain, many are turning to it for cosmetic purposes.

Experts warn of possible negative consequences for people who use the procedure to change their physical appearance.

A procedure referred to as “traptox” is gaining popularity online and in doctors’ offices.

The technique entails getting a neurotoxin such as Botox (Botulinum toxin) injected into the trapezius muscle. This muscle runs from the back of the head to just above the lower back and extends out toward the shoulders.

The injections are administered to the trapezius muscle for a variety of reasons, Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in the dermatology department at Mount Sinai Hospital, told Health.

Firstly, some have turned to the procedure to alleviate pain.

“Relaxing this large, superficial muscle in the back has long been used to relieve discomfort associated with tight muscles, and can even help reduce the development of headaches,” he said.

Others are trying to alter their look. According to Dr. Zeichner, “cosmetically, it can slim the appearance of the shoulders and give an elongated appearance of the neck.”

Experts cite Kim Kardashian’s allegedly edited photo that makes her traps muscle look smaller as the origin of the trend. Kardashian has since revealed she has gotten Botox injections into that part of her body.

“This was made popular by Kim Kardashian getting it done,” Aly Christoffersen, CPT, a Chicago-based exercise coach, told Health. “There are two main reasons [people are getting these injections], but the more popular one is size modification, looking slimmer, and having a longer neck.”

Videos that include #traptox are getting thousands of views on TikTok alone.

Dr. Zeichner said that if a person’s insurance policy doesn’t cover the procedure, it can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000, depending on how many units the patient needs and where they live.

Though ”traptox” is becoming more common, some experts say it could be detrimental to people who undergo the procedure for body modification reasons.

“It can be very useful for clinical cases if somebody has spasms in that area, but for cosmetic purposes, it does hinder your long-term strength,” Alicia Jamison, CPT, a New York-based exercise coach, told Health.

Below, experts talk through the potential pros and cons of “traptox” to know before you try it.

Getty Images / Tom Merton

How “Traptox” Injections Work

This isn’t the first time Botox has been used to treat a medical condition: The injections have received FDA approval to treat a wide range of ailments, including chronic migraine; urinary incontinence; and hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating).

“The treatment involves several pinches with a needle through the skin and superficially into the muscle,” Dr. Zeichner said. It’s not a particularly painful procedure, he added: “Discomfort is minimal, similar to what is experienced when getting acupuncture.”

The results of the procedure last anywhere from three to five months, meaning you need to get more injections at that time to maintain the benefits, Dr. Zeichner said.

While most people can safely receive Botox injections, people who have a history of neuromuscular disorders, such as myasthenia gravis, should avoid them, he said.

Two potential downsides should be considered before you try “traptox." One has to do with how your neck and shoulders may look after it’s finished. “The two sides may end up asymmetric, requiring a touch-up,” Dr. Zeichner said.

The other risk affects your long-term strength. According to Jamison, since the Botox injections will weaken your trapezius muscle, it may be difficult to work that muscle in the future. “When you don’t use your muscles, you lose your muscles,” she said.

Jamison clarified that trying the procedure once won’t necessarily cause any harm, but that getting regular injections will likely have a lasting effect.

Christoffersen echoed this. “Essentially, because they’re reducing the size of the muscle, they’re also reducing the function of that muscle,” she said.

There is also research to support the claim that Botox injections cause long-term damage in some cases, she said. A review published in the journal Pharmacology in 2015 found that Botox injections had been linked to generalized muscle weakness, a bacterial infection called necrotizing fasciitis, anaphylactic shock, and more.

“Injecting your body with something, it’s just like using any sort of medicine,” Christoffersen said. “I always think about, ‘What’s my alternative?’ first.”

How to Achieve the Benefits of “Traptox” Without Injections

There are many ways you can dissipate tension in your upper traps and correct rounded shoulders without Botox injections.

To target pain points, Christoffersen recommended using a massage gun. “They have mini versions, which would be easier to use on the traps muscles” since you’ll be using the device on an area you can’t easily reach,” she said.

To ease built-up tension and elongate your neck, you’re going to want to focus on your posture, Jamison said. “In short, what you want to do is strengthen your back parts and loosen your front parts.”

To loosen up the muscles that are usually tight after a long day spent in a desk chair, Jamison suggested using a foam roller on your pectoral muscles.

She also recommended a specific stretch targeting this area: Stand in an open door frame and raise your elbow to a 90-degree angle, so that it’s aligned with your shoulder. Rest your elbow against the door frame and lean the rest of your body through the frame, so that your elbow is stretched out behind you.

To strengthen your back muscles—which can improve your posture and elongate the neck—Jamison recommended an exercise called the Prone W.

To try it, lie face down on your bed or on the floor, and place your arms out at an angle, so they make a “Y” shape. Then raise your chest off the ground, the way you would in a Superman exercise, and pull your elbows down toward your hips so they make a “W” shape. Hold this pose for five seconds then release and repeat.

If you’re experiencing pain in your traps muscle and you’re currently working with a trainer or coach, tell them where the discomfort is occurring so they can target that area of the body.

Though at-home exercises won’t change your body overnight, they can help you make healthy changes over time, and they don’t pose any risks. “A general rule of thumb with health and wellness trends,” Jamison said, “is that if it gives instant results, it’s probably not good for the long-term.”

