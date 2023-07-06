What Is Rucking? The Simple Sport Taking Over TikTok Provides Major Benefits

Rucking—wearing weighted vests or backpacks while walking—is growing more popular in the United States.

The exercise originated as a military training tactic but has since been adopted by exercise enthusiasts as a full-body workout.

Experts recommend starting with a lighter weight and then moving up in weight slowly in order to stay safe while optimizing the physical benefits of rucking.

Rucking—wearing weighted vests or backpacks while working out—is quickly gaining popularity in the United States.

The military-inspired movement dates back hundreds of years. And it's still used as an aspect of military training today.

According to Jill Costanza, M.S.Ed., Director of Sports Science for the Detroit Lions, rucking is "a military exercise used to acclimate soldiers to carrying their equipment long distances. The military also uses rucking to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular strength and endurance.”

While the origin of rucking is grounded in practical use, the activity now has 16.8 million views and counting on TikTok under #rucking.

Below, experts weigh in on the benefits of rucking, as well as how to safely and effectively practice the exercise.

Getty Images / SeventyFour

The Benefits of Rucking

Rucking isn't just a way to change up your exercise routine. The activity has real benefits for those who participate.

Physically, it's a smart option for individuals who want a full-body workout with less risk of injury.

"Rucking stabilizes your core, strengthens your legs and glutes, and works your cardiovascular system,” Christian Rivas, CPT, CES told Health.

Research backs up the fact that rucking yields results.

A study from the Journal of Fragility and Aging showed that wearing a weight vest can also aid in weight loss and affect body composition.

Other research found that a weighted vest serves as a training aid that increases overload without changing someone's gait. This lowers the risk of injury to the legs and feet.

This means rucking can be used to increase workload with less impact on the body than something like High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

While rucking is useful for total body training, the lower body will have the greatest muscular response.

“Muscle groups of the lower extremities; so the hips, knee joints, glutes, hamstrings, quads, calves, even stability and balance of muscles of the ankles and hips will all benefit from rucking," Natalie Sampson, DPT, Owner of Symmetry Physical Therapy in Southern California told Health.

Other muscle groups targeted during rucking are the shoulders, upper traps, and even some core stability as you’re trying to balance the weight.

“Rucking provides a great external stimulus on your body that if done correctly with proper weight burns more calories than just walking, builds your core, and assists in having better posture," Rivas said. “In a sense, your entire body is working hard to stabilize the load."

While rucking is technically walking, thanks to the added resistance of the weighted vest or rucksack, it does elicit a higher heart rate response from your body. According to Costanza, a former Health Educator for the U.S. Army, this improves your muscular endurance, strength, and cardiorespiratory fitness.

Another noteworthy benefit of rucking is the accessibility behind the sport.

“You don’t need an expensive gym membership and you can do it any time of the day. It’s pretty inexpensive to start without anything fancy," Rivas said. "You just need a backpack and some sand.”

Costanza pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a possible reason rucking has gained popularity over the last few years.

“People got outside and found alternative ways to stay healthy,” she said.

Who Should Add Rucking to Their Workout Routine?

Everyone can benefit from rucking because everyone carries weight around as a part of their daily routine.

“It’s great to train for everyday life like being able to carry your baby or your grandchild," Sampson said.

Sampson also noted how different occupations may benefit from this kind of training. “People in the military, firefighters, police officers, or anyone who has to carry equipment for their job can benefit from rucking,” she said.

Another population who may benefit are those who struggle with running but are still looking to get an increased heart rate response.

“Rucking increases your heart rate and it's a great alternative to running. Research has proven cardio fitness improves mitochondrial health, heart health, cognitive function, and it's a mood enhancer,” Costanza said.

According to Sampson, there are a few populations of people who may want to avoid rucking, or at least take extra precautions before adding it to their routine.

"People with orthopedic issues, people who need to avoid stress on the joints, people with osteoarthritis or bone on bone, and people who have a history of overuse injuries may want to steer clear of the rucksack," she said.

Best Practices for a Safe Rucking Experience

Costanza explained that the right way to begin rucking is safely—starting light and then moving toward heavier weights.

“Start with 10 pounds for 15-20 minutes. Use a weight plate, books, sandbag, or other objects you have that can be used as external resistance. Increase the weight used and distance by 10% every 3-4 weeks," she said. "Ruck 1-2 times per week with a rest day or cross-training day in between. You can build up to 3-4 days per week as you adapt and get stronger.”

Costanza also emphasized the importance of using a backpack or rucksack that can be adjusted so the weight sits higher up your back, in between your shoulder blades.

“Having the weight lower can cause low back pain,” she said.

Prioritizing proper posture is also crucial for safe rucking. Make sure your walking posture is upright and you're not excessively leaning forward or bending at the hips.

Sampson also advised beginner ruckers to be cautious of form.

“Work with someone who can make sure that you’re using the proper form," she said. "This will increase the benefits and really work these muscle groups without injury.”

