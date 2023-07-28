What Is 'Bed Rotting'? Gen Z's Newest Self-Care Trend, Explained

"Bed rotting," a new trend sweeping TikTok, involves staying in bed for extended periods of time—not to sleep, but to do passive activities.

Experts agree that it’s important to indulge in self-care to manage stress and boost energy. Self-care is important for one's physical and mental health but is lounging in bed all day the healthiest way to give yourself some TLC?

Yes, according to many social media users. A booming new trend sweeping TikTok involves staying in bed for extended periods—not to sleep, but to do passive activities like eating snacks, watching TV, and scrolling through devices. The fad has been dubbed “bed rotting.”

This trend is most popular with members of Generation Z who may feel burnt out from work, school, family demands, or social engagements, Jeffrey Gardere, PhD, a clinical psychologist and professor at Touro University's School of Health Sciences told Health. On TikTok, “bed rotting” has more than 130 million views.

Here’s what healthcare providers had to say about this latest self-care trend, including its benefits, downsides, and the healthiest way to do it.

The Benefits of 'Bed Rotting'

Bed rotting does have its perks, Courtney DeAngelis, PsyD, a psychologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, told Health in an email. In small doses, she said, it can calm the body and help ease stress and exhaustion, especially for people working long hours in a physically or mentally demanding role.

“These individuals might use this practice to give themselves an opportunity to ‘recharge their batteries,’ so to speak,” said DeAngelis.

Because bed lounging now has recognition as a way to relax, it may also help people feel like they have permission to lay around without feeling guilty, said Nicole Hollingshead, PhD, a psychologist and clinical assistant professor of family and community medicine at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“Our society tends to put too much emphasis [on] and, in some ways, [glorifies] being busy or productive all the time,” Hollingshead told Health. “This can lead to feeling burnt out and not allow us time to rest or recharge without labeling this as ‘being lazy.'”



Length and Activities Matter When It Comes To 'Bed Rotting'

While bed rotting can benefit some people in the short-term, it can become concerning if it lasts for more than one or two days, Ryan Sultan, MD, assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center/New York State Psychiatric Institute, told Health.

“If bed rotting becomes a habitual behavior, it could potentially be a sign of depression or other mental health issues,” Sultan said. “It’s important to be mindful of this and not let bed rotting become a pattern of behavior.”

Spending too long in bed also limits the time that could be spent meaningfully connecting with friends or loved ones, DeAngelis said. And if you go too long without accomplishing tasks or attending school or work, that could ultimately make you feel even more stressed.

"I would caution that less is more when it comes to the concept of ‘bed rotting,’ and doing this in moderation is important,” she said.

In addition to the length of a bed rotting session, what you do in bed also impacts your well-being, Hollingshead said. The practice can be problematic if you spend the bulk of your bed time on your devices.

“More and more research is pointing to the negative impacts of social media and phone usage on our mental health, particularly young adults’ mental health," she said.

How 'Bed Rotting' Impacts Sleep

It’s usually best for people to use their bed and bedroom as a place for sleep and intimacy only, DeAngelis said. If people can train their brains to associate their bed solely with sleep, they won’t have as much trouble falling asleep at night, goes the thinking.

Therefore, when people lounge in bed, their brains may associate their bed with things other than sleep, leading to sleep disruption, she said.

“Simply put, your physical body might be confused at night and won’t know if you are trying to fall asleep or bed rot,” explained DeAngelis. “Additionally, it takes away the opportunity to engage in physical exercise, which can also help to improve sleep quality and sleep onset.”

Bed rotting before bedtime, in particular, can pose problems, DeAngelis said. If you’re doing things like working or watching a show, it can take longer to quiet the mind and drift off to sleep, she said.

“It is best to find a comfortable spot outside of the bedroom to do these activities, then only go to your bed when you are ready to sleep,” said DeAngelis.

The Link Between Depression and ‘Bed Rotting’

People who have clinical depression or experience anxiety may find ‘bed rotting’ appealing, DeAngelis said. That’s because people with these conditions tend to report low energy and mood, and a lack of interest in activities they usually enjoy.

However, bed rotting may not improve symptoms.

“When we engage in bed rotting, we are more likely to stay in the same mind state that we were in before bed rotting,” DeAngelis said.

In fact, engaging in fewer activities may only fuel a cycle of depression or anxiety, according to Hollingshead.

“Bed rotting could start off as self-care to rest but then turn into fewer productive or enjoyable activities, more time on social media, more sleep issues, more social isolation, and lead to more depression,” Hollingshead said. “In order to break this cycle, being more active improves our mood and our motivation.”

How To ‘Bed Rot’ in a Safe Way

If you're interested in bed rotting it’s important to make it as healthy and safe as possible, Dr. Sultan said.

This means spending your rest time doing proven feel-good activities such as reading, meditating, journaling, or gentle yoga rather than on other things that can ultimately bolster anxiety or dissatisfaction.

Setting time limits can also prevent you from staying in bed too long, said DeAngelis.

“Put a timer on your phone to help signal and cue you that it's time to transition to another activity,” she said. “Some people might not even be mindful of just how many hours they are losing in the day to bed rotting when they get lost in their screens.”

It’s important to note that while bed rotting may give temporary relief, it should not be a regular pattern of use or daily habit, and it should not be the first line of treatment to deal with fatigue, tiredness, or depression, said Gardere.

“While bed rotting can provide respite from the pressures of modern life, it’s important to approach it with mindfulness and intention,” Dr. Sultan said. “If it becomes a habitual behavior or if you notice signs of depression, it’s crucial to seek professional help.”