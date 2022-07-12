Wellness This $42 Small HEPA Air Purifier Is So Effective, Shoppers Are Buying It for 'Every Room of the House' Snag the best-selling Levoit Core Mini air purifier on sale during Amazon Prime Day to eliminate allergens in your home. By Rachael Schultz Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Spring has come and gone, but allergy season is far from over. Between different species of plants and trees blooming in hotter temperatures, grass pollen exploding during the summer, and mold and humidity wreaking havoc, allergy sufferers now find themselves sneezing and sniffling well into the fall. But cleaner air at home can help you reduce your allergy symptoms, and right now, one of Amazon's best-selling small air purifiers, the Levoit Core Mini, is just $42 during Prime Day. Related: Amazon Prime Day 2022 Is Happening Right Now, and We Found the Best Health and Wellness Deals Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year and features thousands of discounts on health and wellness products. Although some deals are available to all shoppers, the biggest discounts are reserved for Prime members. If you're not a member yet, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this and all the great deals available July 12 and 13, as well as free two-day shipping. Amazon To buy: Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier With HEPA Filter, $42 (was $50); amazon.com Levoit is one of the most trusted brands in the air quality home appliances space and it consistently ranks among the best air purifiers. The Core Mini air purifier is small—just 10 inches tall—but it clears the air of a 178-square-foot room, like an office or nursery, twice in one hour, getting rid of irritants and odors. The Core Mini air purifier utilizes 360-degree VortexAir technology to pull in air from every direction, and then runs it through a three-stage filtration process that includes a HEPA filter to trap at least 97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns in size (fine dust, smoke, pollen, and pet dander). The pre-filter also traps large dust, lint, hair, and fur particles, while the final activated carbon filter physically absorbs smoke, odors, and fumes. Together, this makes for irritant-free air for you and your family. This Echo Dot Smart Speaker Can Call 911 for You in an Emergency—and It's Just $20 Right Now The Core Mini has three fan speeds, the quietest of which is a whisper-soft 25 decibels, so it won't disturb your sleep or work while it runs. And with its compact size, it's small enough to sit on a nightstand or easily be moved from room to room. You can even travel with it if you're headed to a house where you might be exposed to pet dander or an area with high pollen count. This popular air purifier also has a small slot where you can add your favorite essential oil to be fanned out among the filtered air to add a relaxing or floral scent to your room. This Fitbit Tracks Your Heart Rate and Oxygen Levels, and the 'Accuracy Is Fantastic,' Say Shoppers The Levoit Core Mini has more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers rave about how easy it is to set up and describe it as "whisper quiet." It is so effective at removing allergens that many shoppers say the same: "I would buy this for every room in my house" and "I loved it so much, I went and bought two more for my house." One reviewer said they'd immediately start sneezing and develop allergy symptoms as soon as they went into their office. They bought the Core Mini to "handle the dusty and moldy air" and within an hour of running it, the sneezing and irritation stopped—"and hasn't come back since." Another reviewer said they moved into a home that had previously had several animals, which immediately gave them allergy symptoms, including "very severe, constant itching, burning, and blood red eyes." Despite cleaning the carpets, deep dusting and scrubbing, and cleaning the air vents, their allergies persisted—until they bought this air purifier. Soon after running the Levoit Core Mini, "most of the symptoms subsided or disappeared." This Dentist-Recommended Sonicare Toothbrush 'Blasts Plaque and Coffee Stains' Away—and It's 35% Off for Amazon Prime Day Reviewers also love how well the Core Mini removes odors, with one shopper saying this air purifier got rid of the "strong chemical smell" of scotch guard after just an hour. Another reviewer set up one Core Mini next to their bunny's cage, which smelled strongly of hay, and another next to their male pet mouse, which "reek[s] like you wouldn't believe," and now they "cannot smell a thing." If you suffer regularly from a stuffy nose or itchy eyes, reviewers agree the Levoit Core Mini can help. And at just $42 right now during Prime Day, relief is within reach. 