This Fitbit Tracks Your Heart Rate and Oxygen Levels, and the 'Accuracy Is Fantastic,' Say Shoppers

You might know the Fitbit as an activity and fitness tracker, but this impressive little device can do a lot more than count your steps. The Fitbit Charge 5 has unique features that can help you monitor your heart health, manage stress levels, and improve your sleep. And right now, this health-focused smartwatch is 27% off during Amazon Prime Day. That discounted price also includes a 6-month Premium membership, which is where the real health capabilities of this watch start to shine.

Although it's not a medical device, the Fitbit Charge 5 helps take care of your health in a few major ways. It automatically monitors your heart rate and alerts you to instances of high or low beats per minute, which can be a sign of certain conditions like atrial fibrillation (Afib), bradycardia, or tachycardia, according to the American Heart Association.

Additionally, the device uses an on-wrist sensor to detect tiny electrical responses, called electrodermal activity (EDA)—basically small changes in your sweat level—on your skin. These changes indicate that you're feeling stressed. Your watch then does an inventory of your recent stress levels and suggests ways to find your Zen, like moving through a guided meditation in the app. It also gives you a daily Stress Management Score so you can keep a better eye on how often you feel stressed when you might not even realize it.

The app also has a Health Metrics Dashboard that shows your blood oxygen saturation levels, heart rate variability, breathing rate, and other personal insights that you can share with your doctor at your next check-up.

The other health feature we love on the Charge 5 is its automatic sleep tracking, which gives you an overall score and insight into your sleep quality and stages, and offers suggestions to improve the quality of your nightly recovery.

The Charge 5 also has a handful of features to help you move more, like a daily readiness score that utilizes your recent activity, sleep quality, and heart rate to suggest whether your body is ready to exercise more today or if you should take the day to recover. Plus, it can automatically track your exercise and it has an in-app library of over 100 workouts for you to try. It's also water-resistant up to 50 meters, and the battery life lasts for seven days.

With nearly 13,000 five-star ratings, reviewers say that the Fitbit Charge 5 has "outstanding features." One reviewer called the heart rate function "spot on" and "always within one heartbeat or exactly on" compared to other trackers. "The accuracy is fantastic," raved another shopper. And a reviewer in their early 60s with diagnosed AFib and arthritis said the Charge 5 has provided valuable insight, like how their heart rate "settle[s] into a steady sinus rhythm" as their meds kick in, and how their sleep is disrupted as their painkillers wear off throughout the night. In one instance, they noticed on the Fitbit's report two nights where their heart rate suddenly dropped to 40 BPM for a few minutes. This is data they can ask their doctor about and would "never [have] known without this watch."

Reviewers also agree that the small, compact size of the Charge 5 is ideal for comfort while sleeping or exercising, yet the screen is still "easy to read" and well-lit even in sunlight. One reviewer who wanted a Fitbit mostly for its heart rate tracking features said that, unlike past models, with the Charge 5 they can actually see their heart rate with sunglasses on outside or in the dark without prescription glasses. They also love that the heart rate displays "every time I twist my wrist."

Users appreciate the insight that this smartwatch and the accompanying app give them into their health. One reviewer said they've used the sleep tracking and the EDA scan to help "reduce my stress levels to the ground." And another said they feel "reassured" they'll catch any heart issues early thanks to the functions of this watch.

Users appreciate the insight that this smartwatch and the accompanying app give them into their health. One reviewer said they've used the sleep tracking and the EDA scan to help "reduce my stress levels to the ground." And another said they feel "reassured" they'll catch any heart issues early thanks to the functions of this watch.