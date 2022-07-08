This Echo Dot Smart Speaker Can Call 911 for You in an Emergency—and It's Just $20 Right Now

Amazon's best-selling smart speaker, the Echo Dot, uses voice commands to make phone calls, play music, and control other smart devices around your home. But many shoppers are choosing this very useful gadget to help with their health and safety concerns, since it can also call 911 in case of an emergency, alert you of break-ins in your house, keep your appointments in order, remind you to take medications, and complete many simple tasks using only your voice.

Measuring only 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches, the sleekly designed Echo Dot fits discreetly on night stands, side tables, and countertops. All you need to set it up is a power source, a WiFi connection, and an app on your phone. You can then tell your Echo dot to make phone calls, keep your schedule organized, get traffic and weather reports, shop for groceries, and much more.

If you already have other smart home devices, the Echo Dot is compatible with ones that help you turn the lights on, lock the house, adjust the thermostat, and complete many simple tasks. It can also communicate with other smart speakers throughout your house, so it can be used as an intercom to call the kids or ask for help. The device also offers Amazon Guard free of charge through the Alexa app. This functionality activates sensors that alert you if a smoke alarm goes off or there's a break-in while you're away.

Over 380,000 shoppers have given the Echo Dot a five-star rating, and many reviewers have commented on how easy it is to set up and how well it understands their commands. "I purchased this item for my mother who is elderly. She has a difficult time operating technology-advanced devices but has no issues at all [with this smart speaker]," shared one Amazon shopper. And a reviewer who describes themself as "no tech genius" and lives in a "senior citizen household" was impressed by how easy it was to set up and connect to other smart devices.

A voice-activated smart speaker can literally be a life-saver. A reviewer said the Echo Dot has been immensely useful in helping take care of their elderly mother. "It has saved her life three times! When she was on the floor she could call to Alexa to call me," they shared. Another shopper paired the Echo Dot with a smart microwave to help their visually impaired family member prepare their own meals and feel more independent, and they now describe it as "their new best friend."

The Echo Dot can also be a great help for people with mobility issues. "This product has been a miracle for my husband," shared a reviewer whose spouse is "unable to use his hands on his phone." And another shopper wrote, "these work great to get help when you need it. I use it in my bedroom to turn on the air conditioner, fan, and oxygen. And would be lost without it now."

The $20 sale price on the Echo Dot is the lowest we've ever seen, so hurry up and take advantage of this deal before it sells out. More than a speaker, this smart device can help give you peace of mind and be the extra hand you need to take care of your loved ones.

