Amazon Just Announced a New Prime Day-Level Sale — and These 40 Deals Are Already Live

There are early deals on fitness trackers, medical equipment, robot vacuums, air purifiers, and more.

Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.

Published on September 27, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon just announced the dates of a major sales event coming in October. The mega retailer is calling it the Prime Early Access Sale, and it will be the first of its kind. While you might remember a little sale called Prime Day that took place over the summer, this next deal-palooza will include even bigger and better sales just in time for the quickly approaching holiday season.

Just like with Prime Day, the deals will total in the millions, and there will be plenty exclusive to Prime members only (you can sign up for free to try being a Prime member.) The event will span two days, running through Tuesday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 12. According to Amazon, deals will be plentiful in every single category across the site, including home and kitchen, health, and wellness.

But you don't have to wait until October 11 to start saving big. There are plenty of deals to be found right now on top-rated and shopper-loved items like Instant Pots and white noise machines, weighted blankets, Apple Watches, massagers and more. There are an overwhelming number of markdowns happening right now, so we rounded up the 40 best to shop ahead of the October event below.

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Best Home and Kitchen Deals

The number one category that can't be overlooked during any major sale at Amazon is home and kitchen. These sales span cookware and tabletop appliances, like this Sousvide Art pressure cooker lid that instantly transforms it into an air fryer and comes with a pair of tongs and a steamer basket, too. There are also bed sheets, stabilizing knee pillows, and white noise machines to help you sleep and wake better, plus vacuums that make your life easier, all on sale.

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Best Air Purifier, Humidifier, and Dehumidifier Deals

Whether your home is too damp, too dry, or in need of some purification, this Amazon sale has something for you. Shop air purifiers to remove dust, pollen, and dander from your air, dehumidifiers to transform a basement into a livable space, and humidifiers to bring sinus relief to dry, arid spaces. You can even find filters marked down for your existing appliance.

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Best Fitness and Physical Therapy Equipment Deals

Athletes, casual exercisers, anyone who stands on their feet all day, and the rest of us with various aches and pains could all use a massage, and this sale is the perfect way to score a shopper-loved massage gun to work out your sore muscles at home. You can also find compact treadmills that slip under tables or your couch and an Apple Watch for $80 off.

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Best Skincare Deals

This sales event is an excellent way to save on quality skincare products. Everything from moisturizers from brands like Honest Beauty and CeraVe to acne patches, a best-selling vitamin E oil for scars, and revitalizing body wash are all discounted right now. These products all have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who repeatedly vouch for their quality.

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Best Oral Health Deals

Now is your chance to save on that pricey electric toothbrush (and replacement heads) or water flosser you've had your eye on. Plus, you can maintain or even improve your oral health with essentials to stock up on like cavity- and plaque-fighting toothpaste and dental floss.

