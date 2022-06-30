Anyone who suffers from allergies knows just how miserable those symptoms can be—the headaches, runny nose, swollen sinuses, and constant coughing and sneezing can feel endless. A high energy particulate (HEPA) air purifier might help ease symptoms, and thanks to an Amazon early Prime Day Deal, you can pick up a Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier for $70 less than usual. Even better news: This early Prime Day Deal is just one of thousands Amazon will be offering from July 12-13.

An air purifier works by removing allergens and other matter from the air circulating in your home. Anjuli Mehrotra, MD, an allergist/immunologist and Adjunct Clinical Instructor at Stanford Hospitals and Clinics in California, says that HEPA filters can capture airborne allergens less than 10 microns in size, sometimes even as small as 0.3 microns. "This includes pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds, as well as pet dander, mold spores, and airborne dust particles," he notes. While air filters won't entirely work for dust mites, HEPA air purifiers can also help remove asthma triggers like smoke, household cleaners, paint products, and other air pollutants.

To buy: Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier, $200 (was $270);, on amazon.com

The Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier is designed for rooms up to 465 square feet in area. At 22.25 inches tall and just 17 pounds, it's a fairly compact machine. The air purifier has four different settings: low, medium, high, and turbo, and users report that they're all relatively quiet which makes it versatile enough to keep in any room, including offices and bedrooms. It does need to be plugged into an outlet during use (unlike some others with battery packs).

There are two different filters inside: a HEPA filter, designed to capture airborne allergens, and a pre-filter, constructed to reduce odors and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can come from paint, cleaning products, or other household chemicals. Regularly swapping out the filters will help keep the machine running smoothly.

With more than 22,000 five-star ratings, Amazon reviewers say this air purifier works well to improve the air quality in their homes. Many buyers report that the air purifier reduces their allergy symptoms, especially when the pollen count is high. One shopper wrote, "Our sleep quality has been improved and our stuffy nose symptoms have been greatly reduced," after they started using the Honeywell air purifier.

A shopper with lots of plant pollen on their property shared that they used to wake up with a "clogged and foggy head" most mornings since their allergies were worse at night, but that using this HEPA air purifier has exceeded her expectations "after years of feeling so crappy." Another buyer, who said they use air filters in every room of their home to help alleviate their chronic allergies and sinusitis, reported that their Honeywell air purifiers were still going strong to alleviate their symptoms after four years of heavy use (with regular filter changes, of course).

People with pets say this filter effectively captures pet dander and eliminates odors. A shopper who shares their home with eight pets and is allergic to cat hair, dust, and pollen wrote that the air purifier was "a lifesaver" for them—they no longer needed to use a nasal spray to treat their allergies. Another reviewer who has severe allergies and post-nasal drip symptoms from living with two cats and a dog shared "I didn't wake up with tearing eyes or cough throughout the night," after just one night of use. And that the "entire bedroom smelled like a team of professional cleaners came through."

Shoppers also like this air purifier for dealing with smoke from wildfires or tobacco use. One customer wrote that the air purifier helped dissipate smoke odors from their office, helping with their asthma symptoms. Another user, whose home was affected by smoke during wildfires in Colorado, raved that using this air purifier made a major difference to air quality in their home.

You can pick up the Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier in black or white for a medium, large or extra-large room. All three sizes are on sale, with the largest $70 off. It's a great purchase for improving the air in your home this summer.

