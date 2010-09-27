Your Diet Food, Delivered

By Shaun Chavis

From Health magazine

We compared the top diet meal services and created this list to help you decide which plan is best for you.

Best taste

Healthy Chef Creations Organic Weight Loss

HealthyChefCreations.com

Cost

$65 per day nationwide*, $48 per day* in Florida

The Diet

Spa-inspired cuisine made with organic ingredients. The owner, a former Walt Disney World spa chef, worked with a registered dietitian and holistic doctor to create this 1,100- to 1,800-calorie plan.

The menu

You get three innovative meals (from a wild sockeye salmon burger to an Asian wrap with edamame, shiitake, napa cabbage, and rice noodles), a snack with green tea, a minidessert (like strawberry tofu cheesecakes), and a spa energy detox drink daily; meal choices rotate seasonally.

Options

Kosher, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free, and other options available at no extra charge; sub-stitutions are free. Family plans are available, too. One session of counseling with a dietitian is complimentary every 30 days you’re on the plan.

Order

Online or by phone; minimum one-week order; 30-day orders discounted.

Our take

Pricey, but incredibly tasty. We were impressed that lettuce, raw mushrooms, and shredded carrots in salads and wraps stayed fresh and crisp even after shipping.

Best customized plan

Optimal Nutrition

OptimalNutritionInc.com

Cost

$165 to $310 per week, depending on plan

The diet

Eat every two to three hours, for a total of 1,200 calories daily or more, depending on your needs. Meals are made with organic ingredients.

The menu

You get three small meals and two or three snacks every day; customers choose their own meals from a weekly list. There’s a mix of familiar-sounding picks like Pepper-Jack Mac and Cheese, and world-inspired dishes like Filipino Chicken Adobo and Pancit (stir-fried noodles). Bars—one of your daily snacks—are like rich mini-loaf cakes, in flavors like peanut butter chocolate.

Options

The nutritional content of meals—calories, carbs, protein, and fat—is customized based on your age, height, weight, activity level, and weight goal. Vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free meals are available at no extra cost. For support, subscribers can buy consultations with staff dietitians.

Order

Online or by phone; minimum four-week order.

Our take

It’s a balanced combination of good nutrition and great homemade taste.

Best diet support

Bistro MD

BistroMD.com

Cost

$130 to $180 per week,* depending on plan

The diet

A 1,500-calorie plan designed by a doctor, based on her practice with overweight patients.

The menu

Three meals and two snacks daily. The portion sizes are big, and the taste ranges from good to impressive. Meals include everything from a sesame bagel with eggs and ham to blackened tilapia. Menus change weekly.

Options

Allergy-specific, vegetarian, or kosher meals available at no extra cost; substitutions free.

Order

Online or by phone; minimum order is a five-day week.

Our Take

Subscribers get educational materials, plus access to staff dietitians. The vacuum-sealed food was a hassle, though. You need scissors and a plate to prepare entrées and sides.

Best value

Chefs Diet

ChefsDiet.com

Cost

$105 to $280 per week*, depending on plan

The Diet

Chefs Diet is based on The Zone Diet: 40 percent carbs, 30 percent protein, and 30 percent fat. Meals average 1,600 to 1,800 calories daily.

The Menu

Three meals and two snacks a day. Some meals taste great: We wanted to lick the dish after we ate the ricotta cheese–filled lasagna sandwich. But the breakfasts tended to be a bit bland. Meal options rotate every 120 days.

Options

Vegetarian, kosher, diabetic, gluten-free, low-carb, heart-healthy, and children’s plans are available; there are additional fees for swapping meal choices.

Order

Online, by phone, or via live chat; minimum one-week order.

Our Take

Great bang for the buck: Weekly delivery plans start at $15 a day for two meals a day.

*Does not include shipping.