What Really Happens to Your Body When You Yo-Yo Diet

Many of us know someone who’s dropped a significant amount of weight, only to gain it back (and sometimes even more) before starting another diet. Maybe you’ve even been that someone.

The vicious down-again, up-again pattern–known as weight cycling or yo-yo dieting–can really be demoralizing. And while data on weight cycling is sparse, some experts say it can take a physical and psychological toll.

“With weight cycling, there’s this constant love-hate relationship with food,” notes Riley Thornton, RDN, a dietitian and wellness specialist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “I would rather that someone develop a healthy lifestyle–one that’s sustainable,” she says.

Here’s how yo-yoing up and down the scale may affect your body.

