The 4 Things This Woman Cut Out of Her Diet to Lose 30 Pounds in 100 Days

Lots of people resolve to lose weight in the new year—then for a variety of reasons end up throwing in the towel. Not Marga Banaga. She did keep her New Year's resolution to eat healthier and exercise nearly every day, and she's seen amazing results.

In a before-and-after Instagram post, Banaga shared that she lost 30 pounds in 100 days. “I did it!!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I survived 100 days of eating clean and trying to workout everyday! Never really had a cheat day.”

So what did she do to lose weight and get in shape? For 100 days, Banaga did not consume alcohol, meat, cheese, or sweets. She committed to a pescatarian diet, meaning a vegetarian diet that includes seafood (tuna and shrimp were frequent meals).

In a 20-minute YouTube video, Banaga shared even more details of her weight loss, plus daily updates.

Banaga decided to launch her New Year's regimen after reaching her heaviest weight, which made her feel depressed. Early on, she even declined invites to hang out with friends so she could strengthen her resolve. “I could not tempt myself with food and alcohol because my self control was not good yet.”

Though she didn’t notice any body changes in the first two weeks, she said she felt better, and her clothes were fitting differently after less than a month.

Her road to health was not particularly easy, and in her YouTube video, Banaga was honest about the more difficult days. On Day 67, she revealed that her brother had passed away. “I haven’t been in the mood to do anything,” she said, admitting that she was too upset to eat or work out.

She considered ending her challenge there, but ultimately decided to keep going. On Day 81, she noted that her form had improved since her first trip to the gym. And while she’s crossed the 100-day finish line, Banaga isn’t giving up her newfound healthy living plan.

“Now that the 100 days are over, I need to challenge myself even more,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “Thinking of counting my macros so I can get all the nutrients I need and I'm thinking of lifting weights already! Need to push myself even more!!”