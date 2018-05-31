This Woman Says Cutting Out Alcohol Is the Secret to Her Extreme Weight Loss

Her life is happier—and her body healthier—without happy hour. 

Blake Bakkila
May 31, 2018

Earlier this month, fitness influencer Jelly Devote took to Instagram to share a new kind of before-and-after weight loss transformation photo. In her caption, she looked back on her life seven years ago, when she was 20 years old and her lifestyle was focused on going out and consuming alcohol. 

She reflected on those years and pointed out that she "hated herself" and was unhappy, in part due to leading an unhealthy life drinking alcohol. These days, not only has she given up the booze and swapped champagne for water and protein smoothies, but she's much happier, more balanced—and weighs a lot less. 

ALCOHOL VS WATER 🥂💦 UNHEALTHY VS HEALTHY 🍩🥗 UNHAPPY VS HAPPY ☹️🤩 20 VS 27 YEARS 👱🏼‍♀️👵🏼 . There is so many changes in how I look, how I feel, and how I live my life. 👐🏻 . I’ve never felt better, I have balance. I eat a doughnut 🍩 followed by a salad 🥗 I don’t drink alcohol 🍷 often, I down my water 💦 and most importantly I’ve gone from hating myself to loving myself ❤️❤️🙋🏼‍♀️ . People always ask how much I’ve lost, and I honestly don’t know what my highest weight was (not the picture) due to hating myself so much I didn’t weigh myself (probably around 75kg) and I don’t weigh myself anymore (lightest I’ve been 45kg, NOT HEALTHY MIND) 🙆🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️ . Weight doesn’t matter, you matter. How you feel about yourself. Don’t focus on a number that can fluctuate 5kg in two days 💆🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️ . I’ve now been “balanced” since the crazy party nights in Bali 👯‍♀️🏝 and I’m feeling SO good again! Party life ain’t for me! I rather be in sneakers 👟 then heals, and rather drink protein and smoothies 🍌🍇🍓 then sipping champagne 🥂 . #ibs #transform #fit #fitspo #fitness #workout #weightloss #transformation #beforeandafter

A post shared by Jelly - Work hard see results (@jellydevote) on

“I’ve never felt better,” she wrote. “I have balance. I eat a doughnut followed by a salad. I don’t drink alcohol often, I down my water, and most importantly I’ve gone from hating myself to loving myself.”

Devote knows she's lost weight, but she didn't weigh herself back in her party days and she doesn't do it now. She simply knows that changing her lifestyle has helped her feel better and stronger than before. “I’ve now been ‘balanced’ since the crazy party nights in Bali,” she wrote. “And I’m feeling SO good again! Party life ain’t for me!”

It’s no surprise Devote is feeling her best with less booze in her system. Eliminating or decreasing alcohol intake can help you feel less bloated, sleep better, and have clearer skin. And considering that one beer, glass of wine, or shot of liquor can have roughly 150 calories, cutting out those liquid calories can have a major effect on the way you fit into your clothes.

You don’t need to skip every happy hour. But dialing back your drinking from excessive to moderately will have noticeable, even dramatic results, as Devote found.

