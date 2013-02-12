4 Reasons You're Gaining Weight This Winter



Getty Images

When the weather cools, the pounds have a tendency to pack on. If you're tired of falling victim to winter weight gain, then it might be time to lose these seasonal habits, which may be affecting your weight more than you realize.

Skipping workouts. Hibernating seems like the right thing to do when it's cold outside, but heading to the gym shouldn't be a habit you break. If you find yourself heading straight to the couch after work, then pack your gym bag the night before and bring it into the office. Without the temptation of cozy clothes and a pile of blankets in plain sight, you'll have no excuse not to hit the gym. For those who can't seem to make an evening workout stick because it's getting darker sooner, waking up earlier in the morning or squeezing in a lunchtime workout may help you stay on track.

Not enough fresh produce. Depending on where you live, finding fresh produce during the winter may be a bit of a struggle, which can make comfort-food indulgences more likely. If you're lucky enough to live in an area with a farmers market, don't stop going during the winter months. Think beyond carrots and potatoes; these lesser-known root veggies might spark some kitchen inspiration. If all else fails, don't be afraid to head to your grocer's freezer for frozen vegetables. In some cases, frozen foods may be more nutritious than the same fresh veggies.

Read more at FitSugar.com:

Wearing layers. If you're living in layers, it may be hard to get a good sense of what your body looks like underneath all those clothes. Even if you spend the majority of your time bundled up, it's still important to stay aware of how your body looks. This awareness can help motivate you to work out twice as hard to drop unwanted pounds or tone trouble spots. And staying consistent with your workouts—even during the coldest weather—will keep you feeling fit and fierce all year long.

Feeling SAD. Individuals who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) have depression-like symptoms that start in the fall and continue through the winter months. If you're feeling down, then a workout may be the last thing on your mind, but it's important to remember that that regular exercise will help you combat those depressed feelings associated with SAD!

This article originally appeared on fitsugar.com