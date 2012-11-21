Weight Loss Tip: Peel Off Pudge With Pepper

A grind of pepper doesn't just add flavor--it may ward off fat, researchers say. Turns out piperine, a core component of the spice, impedes the body's process of forming fat.

News &amp; Views
November 21, 2012


Corbis

A grind of pepper doesn't just add flavor--it may ward off fat, researchers say. Turns out piperine, a core component of the spice, impedes the body's process of forming fat. "It makes fat cells less likely to develop, mature, grow, or multiply," explains Scott Isaacs, MD, an endocrinologist in Atlanta.

His recommendation: Sprinkle 1 to 2 teaspoons over the course of the day to reap the benefits.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up