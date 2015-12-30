Weight-Loss Solutions for the New Year

Old resolution:

Those holiday parties went straight to my hips. I'm going to have to starve myself to undo the damage.

"When somebody says diet, they're thinking deprivation," says Tom Kersting, PhD, author of Losing Weight When Diets Fail. If your weight loss plan feels like a drag, you're going to feel punished and abandon it.

Makeover: Rejoice in the lifelong health benefits you'll be creating instead of getting down about dieting. "I want people to think health and longevity," Kersting says. "Losing weight becomes easy when you invest your mental energy in making positive, healthy changes for yourself."