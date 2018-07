Watch TV to Drop Pounds? How Penny McKay Got Fit

Before

Now





Pounds:

234

154





Size:

22

12





Total lost:



80







Her biggest change Penny used to fry food so often she'd go through a whole bottle of oil in one week. She swapped her fryer for a De'Longhi BG24 Perfecto Indoor Grill ($80; www.amazon.com). "It helps a lot in cutting back on fat," she says.

Secret weapon Every night, Penny loads the next day's breakfast, lunch, snacks, and water in an insulated backpack. "I know I can eat what's in this bag, and that's my limit. There's no excuse for 'I'll just grab something.'" (Maxam Polyester Cooler bag, $21; www.comfortfirst.com)

Penny's motivation Milestones are a big deal for Penny. She keeps symbols of her achievement in plain view, including a picture of her 234-pound self.

Her advice: Don't let a diet isolate you.

Penny still enjoys dining out—and does it without sacrificing her weight goals. She uses www.dwlz.com to look up restaurant nutrition info and chooses what she'll order before leaving home.

