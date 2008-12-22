Watch TV to Drop Pounds? How Penny McKay Got Fit









Before

Now





Pounds:

234

154





Size:

22

12





Total lost:



80







Her biggest change Penny used to fry food so often she'd go through a whole bottle of oil in one week. She swapped her fryer for a De'Longhi BG24 Perfecto Indoor Grill ($80; www.amazon.com). "It helps a lot in cutting back on fat," she says.

Secret weapon Every night, Penny loads the next day's breakfast, lunch, snacks, and water in an insulated backpack. "I know I can eat what's in this bag, and that's my limit. There's no excuse for 'I'll just grab something.'" (Maxam Polyester Cooler bag, $21; www.comfortfirst.com)

Penny's motivation Milestones are a big deal for Penny. She keeps symbols of her achievement in plain view, including a picture of her 234-pound self.

Her advice: Don't let a diet isolate you.

Penny still enjoys dining outâand does it without sacrificing her weight goals. She uses www.dwlz.com to look up restaurant nutrition info and chooses what she'll order before leaving home.

