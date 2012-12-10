Want to Shed Weight? Eat These 4 Types of Fruit

Don't toss that peel--it may help you burn fat. When scientists added ursolic acid (found in apple skin) to the high-fat diets of mice, the mice gained less weight. "Ursolic acid ups muscle and brown fat, which boosts calorie burning," says lead researcher Christopher Adams, MD.
Other likely slimmers:
Bergamot oranges: Studies show that compounds in the fruit may decrease cholesterol and help with weight loss.
Blueberries: This superfruit may reduce belly fat by affecting fat-burning and storage genes, says a recent study.
Pears: They're high in flavonoids and catechins, antioxidants that help women ward off weight gain.