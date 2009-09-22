Want to Drop a Dress Size? Clean Up Your Kitchen



By Tina Haupert

Last weekend, my husband and I packed up and moved to a new apartment closer to the center of Boston. The physical aspect of moving is tough work, especially if you don't hire movers, but living in a new place is like turning over a new leaf—particularly in my kitchen.

The biggest key to my weight-loss success is cooking healthy food at home—and that was only possibly thanks to a well-stocked, user-friendly kitchen. My kitchen was obviously in shambles in the days following our move—and, not surprisingly, I agreed to order greasy takeout pizza as a result. But once the dust settled (literally!) and we began sifting through our boxes, I had the chance to start fresh. Here are three tips for creating a figure-friendly home kitchen.

Flash your fruit

Instead of keeping fresh fruits and veggies in the crisper drawers in the refrigerator where I can't see them, I put my produce in a big, clear container on one of the shelves. Whenever I reach for a snack, that's the first thing I see. I also like to keep pre-cut veggies and fruit near my produce container for those times that I come home ravenous and need something to tide me over until dinner. But don't ignore your crisper completely! That's where I keep my meats and cheeses. I have a soft spot for cheese, but I'm less likely to choose it for a snack when it's out of sight.

And I recently bought a beautiful bowl to display more seasonal produce on my counter. The vibrant colors are a gorgeous addition to my kitchen. Since I spent less money decorating my new space, it's healthy for me—and my bank account.



Be transparent

Instead of wrapping leftovers in tinfoil, I store them in clear plastic containers. Since I try to bring my lunch to work each day, it's a great way to remember exactly what I have on hand, and my lunch is already easily transportable. I also place healthy pantry items, like oats, beans, and peanut butter, at eye-level, easy-to-reach shelves in my cupboard. By giving these foods the most visibility, I'm more likely to reach for them. I store tempting treats—a bag of potato chips, cookies, or chocolate—where I can't see them, like in a top cupboard or a drawer in my fridge. Sometimes I even forget that they're there!

Size yourself up

I'm not willing to sacrifice flavor when I cook—otherwise I'd never stick to my diet. So I look for low-calorie ways to boost the flavor in my favorite healthy dishes. I keep a variety of spices right near my stove. I normally reach for garlic powder, ground ginger, cumin, and sea salt.

I also keep measuring cups and spoons right by my prep area. I used to try to eyeball high-calorie ingredients like oils, butter, and margarine, just like chefs do on cooking shows. But I noticed that I was being way too generous with my estimates and it was costing me—1 tablespoon of olive oil, for instance, has 120 calories! And I scale back calories even further by downsizing the plates and glasses that I use. A regular-size dinner plate encourages me to load it up with food, but a small plate looks full with much less food. Most of the time, I don't even notice that I've scaled back my portion.

