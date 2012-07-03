Hit-the-Track Outdoor Workouts

I used to run track in high school, so I'm really looking forward to watching the track and field events during the Summer Olympics. Watching those super-fit athletes inspires me to get moving too. I recently visited my local track and did a great workout that left me exhausted, sweaty, and with a big smile on my face. I had a great time and got great exercise!

Interval workouts on a track are a really effective way to burn calories quickly since you push yourself to the limit by challenging your cardiovascular system. Alternating between fast and slow intervals means you'll burn more calories in less time. Additionally, interval training increases the after-burn effect, which means your body burns more fat post-exercise than it would after a steady-paced workout. The best part about track workouts, besides the fact that they're free and don't require any equipment (except a good pair of sneakers), is the options are endless. You'll never get bored! Try one of these three workouts at your own local track, and get ready to see and feel results.

High-intensity intervals

Warm up. Sprint for 30-60 seconds followed by 1 minute of easy running. Repeat 6-8 times.

Time trial

Warm up. Run 800 meters (usually 2 laps around the track) as fast as you can. Rest for two minutes. Now try to beat your previous time. Repeat 2-3 times.

Endurance run

Warm up. Run hard for 1 minute. Rest for 1 minute. Run hard for 2 minutes, then rest for 2 minutes. Repeat until you've run hard for 5 minutes.

