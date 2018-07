I use bean flour in place of all-purpose flour.



Benefit: A quarter cup of fava or white bean flour tastes the same as all-purpose and packs 8 grams of fiber (compared with less than 1 gram in regular flour) plus protein, minerals, and antioxidants.









I sub avocado for butter.



Benefit: It saves about 75 cals per tablespoon and replaces saturated fat with heart-healthy, monounsaturated fat. I use half a tablespoon of avocado for every tablespoon of butter in brownies and cupcakes—and even spread it on toast.









I upgrade from mayo to hummus.



Benefit: As a sandwich spread, condiment in potato salad, or even as a base for some sauces, this trade slashes 65 calories per tablespoon and adds fiber, protein, and iron without losing that creamy texture.