When you lose weight, your partner may drop a few pounds, too. That's the finding of a randomized controlled trial examining the untreated spouses of participants in either a formal or self-guided weight management program. By the six-month mark, about a third of the spouses lost 3% or more of their initial body weight, according to the Obesity study. "There is good evidence that people gain weight when their spouses do, and our research suggests the flip side is true too," says lead author Amy Gorin, PhD, professor of psychological sciences and director of the Institute for Collaboration on Health, Intervention, and Policy at the University of Connecticut. That may be partly due to the shared food environment—like having more fruits and veggies in the home, she tells Health.