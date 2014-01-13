14 Ways to Boost Your Metabolism That Aren't Just Diet and Exercise

Boosting your metabolism has been considered the Holy Grail of weight loss since practically forever. After all, finding a way to crank up your body’s fat-burning power on the reg sounds kind of awesome.

It's no wonder metabolism is such a big thing: It’s a process that turns the food you eat into fuel, and powers everything that you do. "Even when you're sleeping, your body requires energy for things like breathing and repairing cell damage," Donald Hensrud, MD, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, tells Health.

But your metabolism is responsible for more than just burning fat—it helps with breathing, circulating blood, controlling body temperature, and digesting food, among other things, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. The number of calories you need to perform those basic functions is called your resting metabolic rate (RMR), and it can impact everything from your waist circumference to how much energy you have on a daily basis.

Something important to remember, though: Your metabolism is not 100% under your control. There are a bunch of different things that go into making your metabolism what it is, like your body type, gender, and age, and you have zero sway over those. Still, you can rev up your metabolism each day with some healthy habits. Here’s what you can do to give your metabolism a kick in the pants.