The Best Diet Meal Plan to Help You Reach a Healthy Weight, According to a Nutritionist

The truth is, when you change what you eat, drastic calorie cutting isn’t even necessary in order to transform how you look and feel. One study found that switching from processed foods to whole foods can result in burning 50% more post-meal calories. Other research shows that consuming more fiber, antioxidants, and pulses (including beans, lentils, peas, and chickpeas), is tied to leanness and a smaller waist measurement, even without cutting calories.

In our diet meal plan, each breakfast, lunch, and dinner is either vegan or has a vegan option, and is gluten-free and dairy-free. And every meal is chock-full of flavor, in addition to anti-inflammatory, immune-supporting ingredients.

So, out with unsatisfying diet food–and in with nutrient-rich, naturally filling whole foods. And a daily dark chocolate treat to boot!

