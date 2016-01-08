The 50 Best Weight Loss Foods of All Time

Almonds contain fewer calories than most other varieties of nuts (just 163 calories for 23 almonds), and they also contain plenty of fiber and vitamin E. According to a study in the International Journal of Obesity, people who added a daily serving of almonds to a low-calorie diet lost more weight than those who followed the same diet but ate a carb-heavy snack like crackers instead.

To reap the benefits, Sass recommends using almonds to crust a lean protein such as salmon or sprinkling them onto salads and cooked veggies. "You can also whip them into smoothies or use nut butter as the base for a savory sauce seasoned with garlic and ginger," she says.

