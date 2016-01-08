The 50 Best Weight Loss Foods of All Time
Eat more superfoods
Make sure that you include plenty of superfoods in your diet, such as avocado, beans, and broccoli, if you want to lose weight or maintain your current weight. Watch this video for the complete list of 10 superfoods to eat for weight loss.
Almonds
Almonds contain fewer calories than most other varieties of nuts (just 163 calories for 23 almonds), and they also contain plenty of fiber and vitamin E. According to a study in the International Journal of Obesity, people who added a daily serving of almonds to a low-calorie diet lost more weight than those who followed the same diet but ate a carb-heavy snack like crackers instead.
To reap the benefits, Sass recommends using almonds to crust a lean protein such as salmon or sprinkling them onto salads and cooked veggies. "You can also whip them into smoothies or use nut butter as the base for a savory sauce seasoned with garlic and ginger," she says.
Apples
Apples contain pectin, which naturally slows digestion and encourages feelings of fullness. Studies show that a whole apple eaten with your meal (as opposed to apple juice or applesauce) acts as a natural appetite suppressant, helping you consume fewer overall calories without feeling deprived. Sass likes using shredded apple in slaws and stir-fry, or mixing them into burger patties to add moisture.
Apples are also a good source of antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber. Just be sure not to skip the skin, which contains much of the fruit's nutritional benefits.
Artichokes
Spinach artichoke dip is one of those comfort food staples we just can’t resist. Whether hanging out with friends at the bar or settling in to watch a game at home, the cheesy spread is pretty much always irresistible.
Avocados
Here are a few creative ways you can use the superfood.
Bananas
Although they're best known for containing potassium, bananas are also a great source of resistant starch, a type of starch that's important for weight loss. Your body digests resistant starch slowly—helping you feel full for longer—while simultaneously encouraging your liver to switch to fat-burning mode. No need to wait for a banana to become completely ripe. Bananas actually contain more of this calorie-torching ingredient when they're still a little green.
Even more reasons to add a bunch to your shopping cart: Bananas can help regulate blood pressure, ease digestive problems, and replenish nutrients after a workout.
Black beans
Black beans are a member of the pulse family, a food group that's been shown to help burn calories, reduce belly fat, and curb appetite. Just one cup of black beans packs 15 grams of protein without the saturated fat you often find in other high-protein sources, such as red meat.
"Black beans work great in both savory and sweet dishes," says Sass. "You've probably had black bean soup, but you can also make black bean brownies or whip them into puddings and smoothies."
Blueberries
Sweet tooth? These mini pies get their sweetness from fruit and a touch of honey.
Broccoli
A great source of calcium and important cancer-fighting compounds, broccoli also has loads of filling fiber and will set you back only 30 calories per serving. If eating this cruciferous veggie makes you bloat, try steaming it first, which makes it easier to digest while still preserving the cancer-fighting ingredients that could be lost when you boil or cook it in the microwave.
Brown rice
This healthy grain is a great source of phytonutrients, which have been linked to decreased risks of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Brown rice is also packed with fiber, contains 1.7 grams of fat-burning resistant starch, and is a low-energy-density food (in other words, it's filling but still low in calories).
Cabbage
This side dish is the perfect addition to cold-weather meals as well as summer barbecues, and it's easy to whip up in a hurry. Watch this video for the instructions on how to make cabbage slaw with poppy seed dressing.
Carrots
Because carrots have high water and fiber content, they can increase feelings of fullness as you eat. To boost their calorie-burning potential, try roasting them. In one University of Arkansas study, roasted carrots contained three times as many antioxidants as raw ones.
Also good: The beta-carotene in carrots can help maintain a strong immune system and good eyesight.
Cauliflower
Cauliflower is an especially low-calorie vegetable, with just 25 calories per cup. It's also packed with filling fiber and good-for-you nutrients like potassium and vitamins C, K, and B6.
Like its cruciferous cousin broccoli, raw cauliflower can cause bloating, but steaming can make it easier to digest. Try steaming then blending the veggie to give it a mashed potato-like texture, pureeing it into soup, or making cauliflower "rice" by pulsing florets in a food processor before heating them in a wok.
Chia seeds
Our chia pudding recipe calls for antioxidant-rich matcha powder and the ultra-healthy spice ginger to create a nutritious breakfast or treat with a kick.
Chili peppers
The effect of chili peppers on your metabolism is real, says Sass. They contain a chemical compound called capsaicin that can increase your body's ability to burn fat and are also a good source of vitamin C.
"You can add chili peppers to omelets or egg salad, sprinkle them into a stir-fry, or mix them into salad dressing, tahini, or guacamole," says Sass. "You might even stir a little chili pepper into melted dark chocolate to drizzle over fruit."
Coconut oil
Coconut oil is having a moment right now: it can be used as a butter or olive oil substitute in everything from baked goods to salad dressing. Sass is a fan of the heart-healthy oil whipped into smoothies, and you can also use it to sauté veggies, sear fish, or as an olive oil replacement in soups and stews. (It's also a must-add to your beauty routine, and makes a wonderful natural moisturizer for skin and hair.)
Luckily, trendy coconut oil is also good for your waistline—as long as you use the virgin variety, which hasn't been processed and retains its natural antioxidants. Because it's a satisfying source of healthy fats, coconut oil fills you up quickly and helps you consume fewer overall calories. It also contains medium-chain triglycerides, which are easily digestible and quickly converted into energy.
Coffee
Coffee can do way more than just wake you up in the mornings. In addition to its health benefits, it can reduce inflammation and even kick up your metabolism short-term.
Collard greens
A single serving of the leafy green contains just 46 calories and also provides calcium and your daily recommended doses of vitamins A and K. Because collard greens are also a great source of fiber (7.6 grams per cup), they can help keep you full for longer.
Dark chocolate
Being healthy and reaching your goal weight (or maintaining your current weight) doesn't have to mean skimping on the chocolate, and here are 3 cake recipes that prove it.
Eggs
At roughly 80 calories each, eggs can be a part of a healthy weight loss plan. But just how healthy are eggs? We’ll explain why the breakfast staple has caused so much controversy.
Figs
Craving something sweet? Instead of fattening cookies or cake, reach for fresh figs. Thanks to their dense consistency and high amount of filling fiber, they can slow the release of sugar into your blood. Pair with leafy greens dressed with lemony vinaigrette, chickpeas, and pistachios to make a satisfying fruit salad, or slice and slather with nut butter for a filling, nutrient rich snack.
Garbanzo beans
Swap out your usual beef patties for a meatless, lower-calorie alternative your whole family will enjoy.
Grapefruit
A fat-burning superfood, grapefruit contains a compound that can lower the fat-storage hormone insulin, which some studies have suggested can lead to weight loss. Because grapefruits are 90% water, they fill you up, and they also act as a natural appetite suppressant.
Bonus: Research suggests that this superfruit can also help protect your heart and maintain firm, healthy skin.
Greek yogurt
Each of these savory dips use Greek yogurt as a base, so they're loaded with protein and calcium. If you avoid dairy, look for plant-based Greek yogurt. It provides the same probiotic benefits as its dairy-based counterpart, and some brands pack as much as 11 g of protein per serving.
Green tea
If you want to sip your way to a faster metabolism, pour yourself a cup of green tea. The beverage is filled with powerful antioxidants that can help fight inflammation, burn fat, and increase energy. According to one study, drinking five cups a day could help you lose twice as much weight, mainly in your midsection. And drinking green tea could also reduce risk of Parkinson's disease, as well as ovarian, colorectal, skin, and prostate cancers.
For an extra boost, squeeze a slice of lemon or orange into your tea before drinking it: research from Purdue University found that citrus juice gives green tea's antioxidants staying power, so they're digested slowly and benefit your body for longer.
Kidney beans
Like chickpeas, kidney beans (also known as red beans) are a rich source of slimming resistant starch and contain more than 5 grams of satisfying fiber per serving. Because they're packed with omega-3s and calcium, the legume is also good for your heart.
Enjoy them in a big bowl of chili, or make a bean salad with onions, peppers, and black and garbanzo beans.
Kimchi
Kimchi is a spicy Korean condiment that's made with fermented cabbage and is a great source of vitamins A, B, and C. Because it's fermented (like sauerkraut), kimchi contains tons of those good probiotics that aid the body in digestion. A recent study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science found that maintaining healthy bacteria in your gut can improve gut lining, which in turn could help reduce fat mass and inflammation.
Look for kimchi in the refrigerated section at your grocery store and use it to flavor Korean-inspired dishes like dumplings or spicy beef stew.
Lean proteins
From Asian to southwestern, try our four favorite chicken recipes.