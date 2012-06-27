Summer Swaps to Save Calories

Health.com
June 27, 2012

Summer is my favorite season, especially when it comes to foods like ice cream and burgers on the grill. I love to indulge, and I know one or two days of splurging isn't a big deal, but if I enjoy my favorite treats all summer long, I definitely won't maintain my weight. To make sure I don't overdo it and stay body beach-body ready I make these healthy swaps. Click the link for all the simple, but delicious changes that work for me.

More: Read Tina's daily food and fitness blog, Carrots 'N' Cake.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up