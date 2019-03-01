5 Smart Scales That Tell You More About Your Body Than Just Your Weight

These are the best smart scales to measure your weight, body fat, bone density, and much more.
Whether you're looking to lose a few pounds, training for a marathon, or simply have resolved to get healthy this year, it might be time to replace your old-school analog bathroom scale with a smart scale.
While traditional scales only measure weight, the latest smart scales can tell you a lot more about your body. Equipped with high-precision sensors and electrodes to guarantee a quick and accurate body composition analysis, smart scales effortlessly calculate your weight, body fat, bone density, water percentage, metabolic age, and other stats to help you better understand your health.
Also cool? Many smart scales use Bluetooth to store your data, which can then be synced to fitness apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Better yet, you don't have to break the bank to update your scale—our top picks are all under $40. Below, we've rounded up the five best smart scales that have received rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.
1
Renpho Bluetooth Scale
This smart scale calculates 13 key metrics, including body weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water percentage, skeletal muscle, fat-free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolism rate (BMR), subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, and body age. It saves stats for unlimited users (so it's a good choice for families) and allows you to share your progress with friends and family.
Also great? Thanks to the sleek, modern design, it fits seamlessly into any bathroom without looking like a total eyesore. With over 7,000 Amazon reviews, you really can't go wrong with this pick.
What the reviews say:
"I also love that the scale works without the app so my husband can weigh himself on it without messing up my measurements. It only records weights to the app when it’s open which is PERFECT for my household." —Vance Valerio
"This scale has been so helpful during my weight-loss journey and really brings clarity to fat-loss versus muscle gain, so it's easy to stay motivated even when the number on the scale doesn't change." —Amazon Customer
2
Arboleaf Bluetooth Scale
With 97% of reviews being four or five stars, this popular smart scale measures 10 essential body composition figures, including weight, body fat percentage, body type, visceral fat, water percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, BMR, BMI, and metabolic age. It can store unlimited users' profiles and automatically recognizes them as soon as they step onto the scale. Weigh-in data appears in the Arboleaf app instantly in the form of a clear trends graph, and the scale can also sync with your phone through Bluetooth and pair with the Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit apps.
What the reviews say:
"Love the additional information this provides and seeing fat and muscle percentages change as I work out is super motivating. I’ve seen my weight stay the same but fat go down and muscle go up." —Gabrielle Marie
"Knowing my water weight, muscle mass, bone density and everything else it does is so helpful. I can use these numbers to adjust my workout and meal plans. Having all of this information really helps to review your overall health and not hyper-focus on your scale number." —Sue
3
Mospro Smart Body Fat Weight Scale
Using Bio-electrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) technology, this scale accurately measures 11 body metrics, including body fat percentage, water weight, muscle percentage, bone mass, and muscle mass. Electrodes positioned under your feet transmit a low-level electrical current through your body; the signal passes through lean mass quickly while fat slows the current down, allowing it to estimate how much of your body is fat versus lean mass.
To use, install the free FeelFit app and your data will be sent to your smartphone immediately. Bonus: The Feelfit app syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.
What the reviews say:
"This scale works great and connected to the app without having to do an actual Bluetooth pairing! I just installed the app and registered an account and stepped on the scale. Super easy to use. Lots of great info that it reads and they are all color coded for where you fall in what would be considered a normal range." —Liz Fogg
"This scale helps the family keep track of their overall health, not just the weight. We are trying to become healthier as a family so it is good to see the different areas of which we need to improve in our health." —Smart Buyer
4
Fitindex Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
Reviewed by over 1,600 Amazon shoppers, this smart scale calculates your body weight, body fat percentage, BMI, fat-free body weight, water percentage, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, BMR, metabolic age, subcutaneous fat, and visceral fat. It syncs with your fitness apps and supports multiple users' data. Also cool? A special mode just for athletes.
What the reviews say:
"Bought this scale and was impressed, however found out quick that it wasn't accurate for my body type due to me being an athlete with more than average muscle mass and activity level. Well they came through, and put out the athlete mode update on the app and it makes a world of a difference in my measurements, and it is now significantly more accurate for my body type." —Chris Gaines
5
Topelek Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
You can't go wrong with this affordable smart scale, which has scored 93% four- and five-star reviews on Amazon. It not only measures your weight, but also calculates BMI, BMR, body fat, muscle, bone, water, protein, metabolic age, and skeletal muscle rate. Weigh yourself by simply stepping on the scale without your phone. The data will sync to the app once it's connected again.
What the reviews say:
"Very quick to connect to various Apple devices via Bluetooth. Gives a lot more info than just weight." —Richard M Feather
"My daughter, granddaughter, and I are all set up to use it and we do everyday. It is nice to see all the data that this one item shows you. It is a great learning tool for me granddaughter to help her learn how to become and stay healthy." —Christine L Michalakt