5 Smart Scales That Tell You More About Your Body Than Just Your Weight

These are the best smart scales to measure your weight, body fat, bone density, and much more.

Whether you're looking to lose a few pounds, training for a marathon, or simply have resolved to get healthy this year, it might be time to replace your old-school analog bathroom scale with a smart scale.

While traditional scales only measure weight, the latest smart scales can tell you a lot more about your body. Equipped with high-precision sensors and electrodes to guarantee a quick and accurate body composition analysis, smart scales effortlessly calculate your weight, body fat, bone density, water percentage, metabolic age, and other stats to help you better understand your health.

Also cool? Many smart scales use Bluetooth to store your data, which can then be synced to fitness apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Better yet, you don't have to break the bank to update your scale—our top picks are all under $40. Below, we've rounded up the five best smart scales that have received rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

RELATED: The Best Juicers of 2019, According to Nutritionists and Online Reviewers