Try This Recipe for Fresh Pineapple-Green-Apple Juice

I love freshly pressed juice. Drinking a brightly-colored, nutrient-rich glass of it instantly gives me a natural pick-me-up. With that said, here’s a delicious juice recipe that will give you energy and make you feel a little bit healthier, starting with your very first sip

Tina Haupert
May 15, 2013

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups chunked pineapple

  • 2 large green apples

  • 1/2 lemon

  • 8-10 mint leaves

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a juicer. Pour juice into a glass or serve over ice.

Makes approximately 12 ounces of fresh juice

