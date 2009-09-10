A Deathly Pre-Wedding Diet, How the Blind See in Their Dreams, and 5 Ways to Kick-Start a Healthy Day

- We’re not always puppies and sunshine in the morning. But it's not just about waking up on the right side of the bed—whatever that means. Instead, try these five ways to kick-start a healthy day. [FitSugar]
- Every dieter falls prey to a little splurge every now and again. Don’t curse your lack of willpower or raging hunger. Just remember to get back on track. [Carrots ‘N’ Cake]
- Slap “fat-free” or “whole grain” on food packaging and we’re sure to take a look. But many of those labels are deceiving. Here, 10 foods that sound healthy but aren’t. [CookingLight]
- We understand wanting to look your best on your wedding day, but risking your life with a dangerous crash diet is just not worth it. One British bride-to-be recently died from heart failure brought on by a 530-calorie-per-day pre-wedding diet. [Vitamin G]
- In our dreams, we do all sorts of things we can’t do in real life: Fly, win the lottery, cuddle up to Brad Pitt. So we got to wondering, do blind people see in their dreams? Turns out, the amount of visual imagery in dreams depends on how much visual imagery—if any—a person has experienced while awake. [Mental Floss]
