Why OJ Might Be a Health-Hazard, Paula Deen's Big Secret, and How to Save Yourself from a Hangover

We know, you're detoxing after that New Year's Eve extravaganza. But just in case you slip up and have a glass of wine (or three), here are 13 legit ways to save yourself from a hangover. [Greatist]

First a ground turkey recall, then the cantaloupe scare, now OJ? The FDA halted orange juice imports from Brazil this week after they found an illegal fungicide in the juice. No recall has been issued just yet, but our beloved morning beverage is being inspected carefully for the dangerous substance nevertheless. [TIME Healthland]

Happy Friday the 13th! Don't worry about feeling superstitious; you're not the only one. Fox News reports on the strangest phobias out there, including chrometophobia, the fear of money. [Fox News]

Just because you're losing weight this month, doesn't mean you need to miss out on some of your favorite foods (read: pasta). Here are several tricks to keep your plate of pasta lean and full of nutrients. The best part? Cheese is still permitted! [FitSugar]

If being a night owl leaves you feeling tired and grumpy the next morning, it might be time to make some adjustments. Follow these steps to reset your internal clock and become the person that arrives at the office early, workout already completed, and ready for a busy morning. [HuffPost]

This just in: Paula Deen is expected to announce that she has type 2 diabetes. Though it is only a rumor at this point, critics believe she's disclosing her health secret because of a newly signed deal to endorse a diabetes medication. [HuffPost]

Suffering from neck pain, earache, or sexual problems? Time to check out your ticker. These, and other surprising symptoms, could be a sign of heart disease, researchers suggest. [Caring]

When it comes to weight loss, timing is everything. Learn when to eat according to your work out and you could shed pounds faster than you'd expected. [dailySpark]