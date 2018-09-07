10 Foods to Eat More of If You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to Nutritionists

Let’s face it—losing weight and keeping it off can be hard work. And with all the calorie-rich convenience foods that are readily available 24-7, along with sneaky weight-loss saboteurs like stress and lack of sleep that are often beyond our control, even the most determined dieters can fall of the wagon. However, the key to increasing your odds of success can be achieved by eating more of the foods with proven weight-loss benefits.

To help you achieve your healthy weight goals, nutritionists recommend adding these foods to your shopping list.

RELATED: The 50 Best Weight Loss Foods of All Time