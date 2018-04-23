The Workout That Helped This Mom and Daughter Lose a Combined 184 Pounds

Get ready to do some jazz hands for this mother-daughter duo. Jaime Allison, 40, and her daughter Calista Jean Jones, 18, have lost a combined total of 184 pounds—and they credit their weight loss to their favorite workout: Jazzercise.

Their Jazzercise journey started in January 2016, when the two were talked into attending a class, Allison tells Health. Ever since, they've been regulars at the Jazzercise studio in Trussville, Alabama.

“From that point on we were hooked,” Allison says. “Who doesn’t love to dance? For one hour, a stress-free, heart-pounding, fun, fat-burning dance mix that give you amazing health benefits and even muscles!”

For these women, it’s not just about breaking a sweat. One of the benefits of Jazzercise has been the bonding experience.

“Jazzercise has completely changed our relationship,” Allison says. “Raising a daughter is tough enough, seeing her struggle like I did as a teen with her weight and self-confidence is difficult. We have found something we can do together, to keep each other accountable and motivate each other. It’s our special time together.”

Jazzercise was created by Judi Sheppard Missett in 1969, according to the company website. The workout is described as a "high intensity dance party that fuses cardio, strength, Pilates, hip hop, yoga and kickboxing." Jazzercisers can burn up to 800 calories during each 60-minute class, the site states.

Allison says she takes Jazzercise classes three to four times per week and follows the Weight Watchers program. She frequently posts side-by-side transformation photos, snaps of her meals, and also mirror selfies at the studio. Many of the selfies feature Allison and Jones beaming after a tough workout.

“We are a team, helping each other, making good food choices and keeping each other on point,” Allison says. “Our bond is something special that I would never trade. I always wanted her to look up to me [and] now I feel like we both inspire each other.”

It’s been over two years since Allison walked into her first Jazzercise class, and she says persistence and self-love allowed her to make this life-changing step toward a healthier lifestyle.

“It just takes one moment, one decision, making a small change that can completely shift your mindset for the better, becoming healthier, fit and happy,” she says. “Do something different, try something new, out of your comfort zone, you might just love it! That’s what Jazzercise did for my daughter and [me]. It will be worth it! Promise!”