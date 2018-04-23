The Workout That Helped This Mom and Daughter Lose a Combined 184 Pounds

This 1980s-era dance program is still inspiring weight-loss success.

Blake Bakkila
April 23, 2018

Get ready to do some jazz hands for this mother-daughter duo. Jaime Allison, 40, and her daughter Calista Jean Jones, 18, have lost a combined total of 184 pounds—and they credit their weight loss to their favorite workout: Jazzercise.

Their Jazzercise journey started in January 2016, when the two were talked into attending a class, Allison tells Health. Ever since, they've been regulars at the Jazzercise studio in Trussville, Alabama.

“From that point on we were hooked,” Allison says. “Who doesn’t love to dance? For one hour, a stress-free, heart-pounding, fun, fat-burning dance mix that give you amazing health benefits and even muscles!”

For these women, it’s not just about breaking a sweat. One of the benefits of Jazzercise has been the bonding experience.

“Jazzercise has completely changed our relationship,” Allison says. “Raising a daughter is tough enough, seeing her struggle like I did as a teen with her weight and self-confidence is difficult. We have found something we can do together, to keep each other accountable and motivate each other. It’s our special time together.”

Jazzercise was created by Judi Sheppard Missett in 1969, according to the company website. The workout is described as a "high intensity dance party that fuses cardio, strength, Pilates, hip hop, yoga and kickboxing." Jazzercisers can burn up to 800 calories during each 60-minute class, the site states.

Allison says she takes Jazzercise classes three to four times per week and follows the Weight Watchers program. She frequently posts side-by-side transformation photos, snaps of her meals, and also mirror selfies at the studio. Many of the selfies feature Allison and Jones beaming after a tough workout.

 

Raising a daughter is one of the hardest things I think I will ever do in my life. I never thought about the impact I would have on her, she looks up to me, cares what I think, watches my every move, wants my approval, learns from me, and my biggest fan. This young lady is fierce, strong, independent, and stunning. I pray that today and everyday I can lead and guide her to follow her dreams and walk the path God has mapped out for her. I am so thankful for @weightwatchers and @jazzerciseinc @trussvillegetsfit for helping me get my life back so I can be the best, healthiest role model for my baby girl. @calijean_ I can’t explain how proud I am of you! Raising you has been pure JOY! You my sweetness are going to do BIG things! Perhaps Fearlessness is not something anyone can merely wander into, but the gritty gold dust rising up from the ashes of every single thing they have been through. - Morgan Harper Nichols #morganharpernichols #transformationtuesday #momanddaughtertransformation #jmegetsfitwithwwandjazzercise #wwfreestyle #weightwatchers #wwlifetime #weightwatcherscommunity #beyondthescale #wwalabama #livefully #jazzercise #glutenallergy #happy #onedayatatime #heismystrength

“We are a team, helping each other, making good food choices and keeping each other on point,” Allison says. “Our bond is something special that I would never trade. I always wanted her to look up to me [and] now I feel like we both inspire each other.”

It’s been over two years since Allison walked into her first Jazzercise class, and she says persistence and self-love allowed her to make this life-changing step toward a healthier lifestyle.

“It just takes one moment, one decision, making a small change that can completely shift your mindset for the better, becoming healthier, fit and happy,” she says. “Do something different, try something new, out of your comfort zone, you might just love it! That’s what Jazzercise did for my daughter and [me]. It will be worth it! Promise!”

