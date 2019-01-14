This Woman Lost 312 Pounds—but the Real Change Happened After Her Loose Skin Was Removed

She used to live with debilitating pain. Now everything is turning around. 

By Samantha Lauriello
January 14, 2019

Just three years ago, when Lexi Reed weighed 485 pounds, she made it her new year's resolution to finally lose weight. Fast forward to the present, and the 28-year-old from Indiana has lost an incredible 300 pounds. But as the weight came off, Reed began to face a new obstacle: loose skin.

It caused her debilitating pain, to the point where her arms would go numb from holding up the weight of all that extra skin, she previously told Health. But on Halloween of last year, she underwent a 9-hour procedure to have some of the loose skin removed. She was terrified, she said, but now she sees it as the best decision of her life. 

I have loose skin all over my entire body. The other day I was asked if I had any loose skin at all as it's easy to hide on my body with clothing & the same week I also was told by someone that they were worried about the lumps on my body under my bra line (which is loose skin). I am a work in progress, healing daily, and honestly my body feels like a puzzle being put back together. My stomach doesnt match my large legs and as my stomach shrinks I can see just how heavy and large my chest is and the damage I've done. One day I'll have another surgery to pull everything up and together with @drjosephmichaels aswell as to continue the journey to alleviate my pain. My legs show varicose veins, swell with any sodium, are my biggest insecurity, and are so heavy, but these legs strongly carried around 485lbs. We are allowed to love ourselves and change ourselves at the same time. I may have loose skin struggles, but it's nothing like the struggles I faced at 485lbs. Dont let something so small hold you back from a whole new life! Speak kindly to yourself because youre always listening! #looseskin #excessskin #tummytuck #drjosephmichaels #plasticsurgery #scar #fattofit #dietbet #obesetobeast #fit #fitfam #fedupfam #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #extremeweightloss #transform #fedup #fatgirlfedup #goals #gains #health #fitfam

During the first few weeks of her recovery, Reed was completely pain-free; a literal weight had been lifted from her shoulders. But when she started working out again (about seven weeks post-op), some of the pain returned, although it wasn't nearly as limiting as it was previously. In a new interview, Reed tells Health, "Before, it would basically disable me to where I would start crying." 

She had seven pounds total of loose skin removed, but that wasn't all of it. "Rome wasn't built in a day," she says, explaining that she'll get another surgery to remove skin from her back, arms, and boobs. Her hope is that the pain will subside even more after the next surgery. 

Though she knows the procedure will be worth it, getting more skin removed won't be easy for Reed. As a person who's built her lifestyle around staying active, she found recovery pretty challenging. "It was a mental battle because I wanted to be able to work out like I always do, but I couldn't do that. So I actually had to do things like read a book and watch a movie, which was at the same time rewarding, because I hadn't done those things in so long. It was bittersweet." 

My name is Lexi and I set a New Years Resolution to lose weight on 1/1/16. I didn't have a meal plan, surgery, or a personal trainer, however what I did have was the faith that if I put in the work I could save my life. I was 25 years old, 485lbs, and had a BMI of 78. I didnt know anything about working out or counting calories. I knew I wanted to be a mom one day and that at my size it wasnt healthy. I didnt want my husband to have to become my caregiver, and my size held me back from the things I enjoyed. I was a prisoner in my own body #fedup with just existing in my own life. I started my journey not knowing what I was doing or where it would lead me. I started my journey as someone who ate thousands of calories and was an emotional eater. I started my journey afraid, but more afraid of not trying. The most important thing is to start with where you are, start today! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ready to transform in 2019? NEXT DIETBET STARTS 1/6/19!! I joined my first dietbet in January 2016 when I started my journey & it helped me change my life! Plus if you play 4 games in 2019 I'm giving away huge prizes to the best transformation! Time to change your life too & make those resolutions stick! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including a week getaway to @hiltonheadhealth, @fedupfam tees, an airfryer, & MORE! Plus get paid to get lean in 2019!  Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fedupfam #fit #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #tummytuck #fattofit #obesetobeast #workout #dance #diet #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fitness #losingweight #fitnessmotivation #anytimefitness #fitfam #plussize #looseskin #excessskin #effyourbeautystandards #extremeweightloss

Getting back in the gym wasn't a piece of cake either. "I had lost some muscle, some endurance. I could tell I wasn't as fit as I was before." Reed pushed through her first few weeks back by repeating the same mantra she used throughout her weight-loss journey: It never gets easier, you get stronger. 

She was right. She did get stronger, and working out became much easier than it was before the surgery. "It's crazy how much lighter I feel," she says. "I don't have to worry about always tucking in my stomach. When we do jumping jacks, my stomach isn't constantly moving, so I don't have pain from that. I feel like I'm flying across the room." 

Another more unexpected result of surgery: Reed can see her belly button for the first time ever. She can also sit cross-legged, which she was never able to do before. 

The time is going to pass anyway so why not spend it wisely? Why not spend it getting healthy and adding years to your life? We all start somewhere and for me that was 485lbs, constant fatigue, joint pain, and fear of this gym. However I knew it was up to me to start eating healthy and working out. I knew there was no secret magical trick to weight loss other than focusing on my nutrition and putting the work in at the gym. There's been alot of blood, sweat, and tears - but it's all worth it. Focus on one pound at a time and learning as you go - start today! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ready to transform in 2019? NEXT DIETBET STARTS 1/6/19!! I joined my first dietbet in January 2016 when I started my journey & it helped me change my life! Plus if you play 4 games in 2019 I'm giving away huge prizes to the best transformation! Time to change your life too & make those resolutions stick! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including a week getaway to @hiltonheadhealth, @fedupfam tees, an airfryer, & MORE! Plus get paid to get lean in 2019!  Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fedupfam #fit #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #tummytuck #fattofit #obesetobeast #workout #dance #diet #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fitness #losingweight #fitnessmotivation #buttlift #fitfam #plasticsurgery #plussize #looseskin #excessskin #effyourbeautystandards #extremeweightloss

Needless to say, Reed is loving her life after surgery. She's currently working to get certified as a fitness instructor, and she also plans to write a book. Overall, she really just wants to help other people. That's why she's candidly documented her experience on her Instagram account, which now has over one million followers. "I just want to continue to help those million people," she says. 

Reed always tells them to remember one main thing: "It's not about the weight that you loose, but the life that you gain."

