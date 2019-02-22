5 Ice Cream Brands You Can Eat on the Keto Diet (Really)

Love ice cream? Following a keto diet? You’re in luck!

Thanks to several new options in the freezer case, you can dig into your favorite flavor and still stick to your macros (that is, your fat, protein, and carb counts). Several ice-cream makers are churning out keto-friendly pints to help you stay in ketosis, so those pesky extra pounds melt off.

Traditional ice cream has two main ingredients: cream and sugar. A cup of regular ice cream packs some 50 grams of carbs, which is all the carbs you can have in an entire day when you're doing keto. So to slash the sugar, ice cream manufacturers turn to carb-free sugar substitutes. Some of the popular swaps include sugar alcohols like xylitol and erythritol, as well as all-natural stevia and monk fruit. And to retain a creamy texture and mouthfeel, the brands add ingredients like chicory root, guar gum, and acacia gum.

Below are five scoops worth trying the next time a craving strikes. All are luscious, creamy, rich in fat, and lower in net carbs.

Halo Top

Halo Top may be the best choice for an ice cream that won’t derail your diet. A half-cup serving of Birthday Cake, for example, has 70 calories, 5 grams protein, 3 grams fiber, and 6 grams of net carbs. Plus, they come in a ridiculous variety of flavors (both dairy and dairy-free)—from S’Mores to Caramel Macchiato. You could eat a cup or more of Halo Top’s popular pints and stay in ketosis.

Edy’s Slow Churned No Sugar Added

Edy’s slimmed down its fan favorites—including Fudge Tracks, Butter, Pecan, Vanilla Bean, Triple Chocolate, and Neapolitan—by replacing sugar with sorbitol and sucralose (Splenda). A half-cup serving of Vanilla Bean contains 100 calories and 8 grams of net carbs.

Enlightened

Enlightened pints are made to be low in carbs. They contain 4-8 grams of net carbs, depending upon flavor. Enlightened uses sugar alcohol, like erythritol, and monk fruit extract to replace sugar. The result is a frosty treat that has 60-100 calories per half-cup serving.

So Delicious No Sugar Added (Dairy-Free)

So Delicious makes dairy-free ice cream from full-fat coconut milk. The No Sugar Added varieties have negligible amounts of sugar and are sweetened with a combo of the sugar alcohol erythritol and monk fruit extract. A serving (1/2 cup) has 100 calories, 4 grams net carbs, and 1 gram protein.

Rebel

Rebel is a new ice cream brand designed for keto diet devotees. Rebel pints are made with cream and other high-fat ingredients and sweetened with erythritol and monk fruit. A pint of rebel is rich and creamy (read: high in fat and calories) but has negligible amounts of sugar, with just 5-8 grams of net carbs per pint, and 1-2 grams of sugar per half-cup serving. Grab your spoon!

