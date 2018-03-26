These Viral Before and After Photos Show How Much Weight People Have Lost on the Keto Diet

You've probably been hearing a lot lately about the ketogenic diet. This low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein meal plan puts your body in a state of ketosis, which causes your system to burn fat for fuel instead of stored carbohydrates. People who go keto aim to get 75% to 90% of their daily calories come from fat, 6% to 20% from protein, and 2% to 5% from carbs.

Originally created as a diet to control epileptic seizures, the keto plan has become increasingly popular as a weight-loss regimen as well. It's so buzzy, the Instagram account @ketotransformations has already racked up an incredible 145,000+ followers. Each post shows before-and-after photos of people who credit keto for the pounds they've dropped. Check out these examples of the more than 1,400 transformations.

These results are impressive, but before you give it a go, consider the negatives of this controversial diet. The biggest (and potentially life-threatening) risk associated with a ketogenic plan is the possibility of ketoacidosis, a condition that causes blood to become acidic.

“I suggest modifying the diet to allow more carbs—especially the ones you know you can’t live without,” Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, wrote in a previous article. “In my experience, moderation is generally the key to shedding pounds for good, optimizing health, and living a balanced, enjoyable life.”