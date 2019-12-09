Jillian Michaels Slams PC Diet Culture: Obesity Shouldn't Be 'Glamorized'

Image zoom Getty Images

Jillian Michaels has never shied away from having an unpopular opinion when it comes to anything health, wellness, or fitness related. She is always the first skeptic of any get-thin-quick diets or workouts, and has an incredibly no-BS way of expressing her viewpoints.

Now, in a new interview with Women’s Health UK, the former Biggest Loser coach takes aim at the politically correct body positive movement that has been sweeping the wellness world over the last few years, claiming that it may be putting people’s health and lives at risk.

“I think we’re politically correct to the point of endangering people,” she told the magazine as part of their January/February issue featuring her on the cover. She points out that she doesn’t encourage excluding anyone and that shaming anyone for their weight is definitely wrong.

“Yes, we want to be inclusive of everyone (and respect that) everyone comes in all different shapes and sizes. That nobody should ever be body shamed or fat shamed or excluded and that everyone is equally deserving and should feel equally valuable.”

However, she worries that encouraging people that excess weight is desirable is more potentially harmful than anything else.

“Obesity in itself is not something that should be glamorized,” she continued. “But we’ve become so politically correct that no one wants to say it.”

Michaels also added that she doesn’t believe that the return of the Biggest Loser this January is going to be welcomed with open arms.

"I think the world has shifted to a place where that format and messaging is considered fat shaming," she shared. "But it isn’t, and it’s not meant to be. Now we’ve gone so far in the opposite direction."

Many people expressed outrage over Michaels’ comments, including body positivity advocate Jameela Jamil.

“Elitist ignorance from a renowned long time bully of fat people. Don’t just shame and blame,” The Good Place star shared in a series of tweets. “Cheap food, which most can afford is full of hormones and sugars. Many work too many jobs to have time/money to work out. There’s PCOS, Insulin resistance, Medication side effects.. etc.”

“Just existing, or even DARING to post a nice picture of yourself feeling beautiful and sexy isn’t glamorizing ANYTHING,” she continued. “It’s just existing and loving yourself. Not a crime. Not a threat to anyone. Shame and erasure doesn’t work. If it did, we’d be a *very* thin world by now.”

This isn’t the first time Michaels has ruffled feathers with her controversial opinions. She has lashed out at the high-fat, low-carb keto diet (favored by celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, Jenna Jameson, and Al Roker) a number of times, calling it a “bad plan” for “a million reasons.”

“I don’t understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea?” Michaels said in a video for Women’s Health. “Don’t do keto,” she continued “How much time do I have? And I’m not allowed to swear? Yes, keto is a diet fad. The reason that keto has been getting so much attention is because it helps significantly to manage your insulin levels. Very high insulin, very bad thing.”

She continued to explain that the reason people lose weight on the diet, is because they are basically starving themselves by depriving their bodies of nutrients. Instead, Michaels encourages a healthy, balanced diet. “You don’t eat processed sugar, you don’t eat processed grains, and to make a very long story short: avoid the keto diet,” she added. “Common sense. Balanced diet is key.”

