Jenna Jameson Just Revealed the Most Unexpected Thing About Her Weight Loss Journey

Jenna Jameson hasn’t held anything back while documenting her weight-loss journey on Instagram. She’s shared before and after shots, keto eating tips, and more. In a recent post, Jameson got real about how losing weight has affected her happiness. Spoiler: It doesn’t fix all of life's problems.

“Being thin won't change sadness. It won’t fix relationships. It doesn’t quiet the demons. It doesn’t make you love yourself more. It doesn’t calm anxiety,” Jameson wrote alongside a photo of herself in a hoodie.

The mom of two has lost 80 pounds since starting the keto diet back in April, and she regularly posts about how much better she feels. She’s said she felt slower both physically and mentally before starting the diet. Going low-carb has also reduced inflammation in her body and completely changed the look of her face, she believes.

But that doesn’t mean her life is suddenly all sunshine and rainbows. “It doesn’t take away the nightmares. It doesn’t make you feel social. It doesn’t make you of service to others,” she wrote.

Sure, losing weight isn’t a miraculous cure-all, but Jameson does go on to say it’s put her closer to where she wants to be. “It is a step towards all of these things. I guess my point is don’t be afraid to take that first step,” she wrote.

It’s important to have reasonable expectations when trying to lose weight. No, it won’t fix all of your problems, but it can push you in a healthier direction.

