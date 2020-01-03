Jenna Jameson Says She's Gained 30 Pounds and is Starting Keto Again After a 'Carby' Break

After a bit of a hiatus from the keto diet, Jenna Jameson is back on the low-carb, full-fat bandwagon in full force—and she's using Instagram again to document her journey.

In a new Instagram photo shared Friday, Jameson posted a "jumping off point" as she starts up the keto diet again. Her reasoning? To "take off 30 pounds" that she's gained since taking a break from keto. Jameson also shared her current starting weight: 153 pounds.

"I went shopping this morning at Trader Joe's (I'm in LA for a few days) [and] I got my trusty arugula salad, garlic spread, sliced pastrami, Persian cucumbers, and zucchini noodles and some grass fed butter," she wrote, sharing her keto-centric grocery list. She added that, while she's also trying to slowly get back into an intermittent fasting routine, she's taking one step at a time. "I'm ravenous because I've truly been eating everything and anything," she said.

Jameson, who initially lost 80 pounds on the keto diet in 2018, revealed that she had taken a break from keto earlier in December with another Instagram post. "Confession. I've gained 20 pounds. Ugh," she wrote. "I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life." To her surprise, however, "the weight came back fast and furious," she said.

According to Jameson, her reasoning for going off of the keto diet was that it was difficult to sustain. "I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it's hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur," she wrote. At that point, she was still unsure whether she'd stay off of the keto diet permanently and "calorie count," or if she'd go back to keto "full force."

Now, apparently she's made her decision—and she seems seems extra motivated to start her go-to diet again. "I'm super excited to show everyone progress pics!" she wrote, also asking her followers to share their own 2020 goals.

So is 2020 the year of Jameson's keto comeback? Only time will tell.

