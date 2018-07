We often think we can't spare the extra minutes to take a real lunch hour. But inhaling meals at your desk is deadly for your waistline and your work. First, it may set up a Pavlovian response, in which you crave food whenever you're working, points out Dr. May: "If I eat while I'm answering email, for example, simply being in front of my computer can make me want to eat." You can also better focus on your work if you allow yourself brief respites, research shows—even though you may think you have Too. Much. To. Do. "This is the myth of multitasking," explains Dr. May. "The more you hear yourself repeating the phrase 'I don't have time,' the more you need a break."

Tune in: On days when you can't escape outside or go the cafeteria, find a table separate from your work area. Not an option? Turn your chair away so you can't see your open screen and to-do pile. Needless to say, power off anything that beeps, buzzes, or dings. Then give yourself at least one to two minutes of true focus in order to set the tone for the rest of the meal, adds Albers.