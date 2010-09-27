How to Keep From Gaining Weight on Vacation



Summer might seem like the most active time of year—with backyard parties, baseball games, and days at the pool. But a lot of people still gain weight in the summer, especially when they go on vacation.

Q: Any tips for warding off weight gain while on vacation?

A: To balance out those extra margarita and fried-clam calories, try this: For every day of vacation, spend two days before and two days after cutting calories by about 25 percent.

Also, stay active. Incorporate walking into your days, for instance. Or, even better, make fitness a real part of your vacation by renting a bike for a day or planning at least one scenic hike.

Ultimately, though, it all comes down to this: If you continue to make your usual healthy choices while on vacation (be picky about your indulgences, eat light after a pig-out meal, get some exercise), you shouldn’t gain a single pound.

Q: Is it true that your stomach can shrink?

A: The only permanent way to reduce your stomach size is through bariatric surgery, which is generally reserved for the morbidly obese. But you can trick your tummy into feeling full.

Your stomach gets used to the same weight of food every day to feel satisfied, so the key is to maintain the volume but reduce the number of calories involved. To do this, simply eat lots of low-calorie foods, like soups, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains; they’ll take up the bulk of the space in your stomach.