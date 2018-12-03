Is There Anything You Can Do to Quickly Get Rid of Cellulite?

From cellulite cream to dry brushes to foam rollers, there are a lot of products out there that claim to quickly eliminate those dimples on your thighs and butt. Here's the truth about cellulite treatments.

By Kathleen Felton
December 03, 2018

Thanks to the body positive movement, more and more women are proudly embracing so-called "imperfections," including stretch marks, scars, and cellulite—the dimpled, cottage cheese-like texture that can crop up on your thighs, butt, and stomach. Influencers from Anna Victoria to Ashley Graham are using their social media platforms to show how common cellulite is and to encourage followers to own theirs rather than cover it up.

We're all for embracing our bodies just the way they are and don't think anyone should feel pressured to eliminate their cellulite. But we also understand that some women are still bothered by these bumps. There's a lot of incorrect information floating around when it comes to cellulite, though—so if you decide you'd like to minimize yours, which strategies *actually* work?

What causes cellulite?

Got cellulite? You're in good company: About 90% of women develop it at some point in their lives. Even though it's incredibly common, there are many persistent myths about cellulite. Despite what you may read, cellulite is not caused by toxins in your body; it's also not necessarily a sign that you're out of shape. The truth is that you can be a supermodel or super-toned spin instructor and still have little dimples on your thighs.

Also true: Cellulite may be partly genetic. "If your mom and other women in your family have cellulite, you will probably also get cellulite," says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. It's also far more likely to affect women than men. Not only do we tend to carry more fat in cellulite-prone areas like the hips and thighs, but we have less supportive connective tissue, called fascia, that keeps skin looking taut.

"[When] fat cells become too large, the compartments that hold the fat bulge and form uneven fat layers," Howard Sobel, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, tells Health. "In women, the fibrous strands pull down on the skin, creating uneven, bumpy layers of fat—a.k.a. cellulite."

How to get rid of cellulite

It's definitely not a sexy, quick fix, but maintaining a healthy lifestyle in general can be helpful in making cellulite less noticeable. That includes not smoking, eating a well-balanced diet, regularly exercising, and drinking plenty of water. "When you're dehydrated, cellulite will be more pronounced," explains Dr. Jaliman.

If lifestyle changes aren't helping, consult a dermatologist. Dr. Sobel often recommends lasers such as Sculpsure and Vanquish to his patients ("They can liquefy fat cells and decrease the buildup of fatty tissue that causes cellulite," he says), as well as manual lymphatic drainage and body wraps. Dr. Jaliman is also a fan of non-invasive procedures such as lasers, radio frequency, and massage techniques. The caveat: "They do work, but the results are short-term," she says.

Prefer to try home remedies? Below are creams and home treatments that might help make your cellulite less noticeable, according to dermatologists.

1
Apply caffeine creams

Sephora

"Creams containing caffeine will dehydrate skin by decreasing the water content of fat cells, thereby decreasing the appearance of the cellulite," says Dr. Sobel. This top-rated Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is chock-full of the Amazonian plant guarana, which boasts high caffeine levels, as well as coconut oil to leave skin super-soft.

available at sephora.com $45
SHOP NOW
2
Up your antioxidants

Sephora

You're probably already putting antioxidants on your face (especially if you use a vitamin C serum), but they can deliver head-to-toe benefits, says Dr. Sobel. The reason: "Creams that have antioxidants decrease free radicals, which cause damage to the skin." Vitamins A, C, and E, as well as pomegranate, grape seed, or green tea are all good choices, he adds.

Our pick: Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Body Lotion. It contains both vitamin E and C, the latter of which "can increase collagen production and help skin look firmer and smoother," says Dr. Sobel.

available at sephora.com $18
SHOP NOW

3
Reach for the retinol

Amazon.com

The ultimate anti-ager may have anti-cellulite benefits, too. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using body products that contain retinol for cellulite, since there's some anecdotal evidence that the vitamin A derivative speeds up cell turnover.

"Retinol aids in forming new collagen," says Dr. Jaliman. "It will make the skin thicker and cellulite less noticeable."

We like Paula's Choice RESIST Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Lotion Treatment; in addition to retinol, it also contains antioxidants.

available at amazon.com $27
SHOP NOW
4
Use a foam roller

Amazon.com

There are lots of reasons to own a foam roller, and using one as a regular part of your fitness routine can help prevent pain and injury. Foam rolling may also temporarily reduce the appearance of cellulite, since the act of massaging cellulite-prone areas may loosen fascia.

Just don't expect long-term results: "[Foam rolling] doesn't do anything for the fibrous bands, and it's a very transient effect...so we don't consider that a viable treatment for cellulite," dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, CEO and founder of Miami Skin Institute, told Health in a previous interview.

Still, you have nothing to lose by foam rolling away, especially since the practice can deliver other body benefits. We love the TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller, which has a multi-density exterior for superior massage.

available at amazon.com $65
SHOP NOW
5
Try dry brushing

Amazon.com

Dry brushing—the practice of gently brushing bare skin—can help exfoliate skin and improve circulation, Mona Gohara, MD, dermatologist at the Yale School of Medicine, told Health in a previous interview. "Doing all of that can certainly parlay into skin radiance and glow and a plumper appearance." Any improvement would probably be temporary, though, she adds.

But like foam rolling, there's no harm in incorporating dry brushing into your daily routine. This 100% Natural Boar Bristle Body Brush is a steal at just $6.

available at amazon.com $6
SHOP NOW

