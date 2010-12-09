How to Enjoy the Holiday Parties Without Gaining a Pound

A: Before you go out to a party or event, eat a healthy snack like edamame or low-fat yogurt. Once you get there, pick good-news bites (crudites, shrimp, turkey).

Also, skip stuff you can have any time of the year; instead, go for a couple of things you don't usually come across—maybe caviar or homemade coconut cake—but take just a few bites. And have no more than two drinks, or you might not hear that little voice inside, the one yelling “Stop!”