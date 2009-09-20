How One Woman Found a Workout She Loves and Lost 125 lbs



Tracie Creasy, 30 of Vinton, Virginia discovered the number-one secret to lasting weight loss: a workout she loves.

My wake-up call?

The day I realized I was one size away from the largest clothes that Lane Bryant sells. I couldn’t help but think, If I get any bigger, what am I going to fit into?



That was August 2006. I cut out soda immediately, but it wasn’t until that November that I got the nerve to step on a scale (after years of ignoring my weight)—I was 293 pounds. I knew I needed to do some­thing drastic, so I signed up for every water-aerobics class offered at my gym. As for my diet, I decided to just do two things: shrink my portions and cut out fast food.

Soon, I started to feel better (no more achy knees!), so I began walking, cycling, and lifting weights. By July 2008, I had dropped 125 pounds. When I started losing, my goal was just to feel better. Now, I feel like I can really live!









Timeline to Slim

293 lbs -Nov. 2006-Started with water aerobics

-Nov. 2006-Started with water aerobics 273 lbs -Dec. 2006-Lost 20 lbs and one dress size in six weeks. Yay!

-Dec. 2006-Lost 20 lbs and one dress size in six weeks. Yay! 216 lbs -Sept. 2007-Walked my first 5K

-Sept. 2007-Walked my first 5K 199 lbs -Dec. 2007-There was a 1 on the scale—a 1!

-Dec. 2007-There was a 1 on the scale—a 1! 168 lbs-July 2008–now-Total weight loss: 125 lbs

