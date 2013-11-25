How Much Exercise Do You Need to Burn Off Thanksgiving Dinner?

It's easy to love Thanksgiving. A holiday centered around food and family, Turkey Day is usually free of the gift-giving angst and consumerism of some other holidays. (Ahem, Christmas, we're looking at you.)

The only drawback is that it can be too much of a good thing when it comes to calories. In fact, the average holiday meal is 3,000 calories, and you can easily get an additional 1,500 from snacking before and after the big meal.

That's way more than most people need for the entire day. (The average man needs about 2,500 calories a day to maintain his weight, while women need roughly 2,000 calories a day. Check out this calorie calculator so see how much you should be eating daily.)

But can't you burn it off with exercise? Why yes, yes you can. Here's how long it takes to burn off that yummy turkey and third helping of potatoes.