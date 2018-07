If you can’t imagine not tasting your aunt’s pecan pie…and the buttery mashed potatoes recipe you reserve for the big family feast…and the chocolates you love that your kids sneak into your stocking, decide up-front to have them all. “It’s helpful to make a specific list of your top three cherished must-eats even before the holidays are in full swing,” says Jonathan Ross, a fitness professional and spokesperson for the American Council on Exercise. “This way you already have some boundaries in mind, and it’s much less likely to turn into a food free-for-all.” It also helps you be more aware of when you’re eating out of tradition instead of actual pleasure, adds Shaub. “I hear clients say, ‘I only see gingerbread houses once a year. I have to eat it,’” she says. “But when you get selective and pick favorites, you sometimes have that realization of ‘Jeez, do I even like gingerbread?’”