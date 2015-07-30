12 Healthy Eating Habits That You Can Start Doing Today

You may want to ditch the habit and instead focus on good-for-you foods, Frank Lipman, MD, integrative and functional medicine physician and founder of New York City’s Eleven Eleven Wellness Center tells Health. Instead of how many calories you’re consuming, ask yourself where the food came from and if it's nutritious. "Healthy, nutrient-rich foods will keep hunger at bay, help maintain stable blood sugar levels, minimize cravings, and help your brain signal your belly when you're full," he says. In other words, you don't have to go through all the trouble of counting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also says that counting calories all the time is unnecessary. However, in the beginning of your healthy eating journey, the tactic may help in determining how many calories you regularly take in. A food diary might be helpful with this.

